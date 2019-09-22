back
The story of Freser the cow
This cow's reaction has moved thousands of people across the world. But the story doesn't end there. Freser the cow died just a few hours after giving birth.
09/22/2019 6:39 AMupdated: 09/27/2019 8:20 AM
147 comments
Nancy N.11/03/2019 02:05
RIP, Freser 🙏🙏🙏
Jeneva S.10/27/2019 00:39
Thank you for showing her love during her final time. Animals have feelings just like humans . Hope her calf has a lovely life ahead.
Linda L.10/26/2019 08:22
A very touching and sad story. I hope the calf has a happy, long life.
Calla L.10/26/2019 03:18
💔🙏❤️
Fran D.10/23/2019 22:16
What a wonderful human being this man is. If only there were more like him☺
Alida K.10/23/2019 22:03
I love you God bless you ❤️❤️❤️
Jeanina B.10/18/2019 20:50
Wonderful. ❤️❤️
Wendy J.10/16/2019 13:31
What about all the other poor creatures
Melanie O.10/12/2019 02:38
This is tucker. His owner didn't want a black goat .....
Louise S.10/12/2019 02:30
Now I am crying because of this beautiful cow who did not survive to raise her baby. And a man who has tears &see it is hard trying to talk about the cow dying! Childbirth is dangerous forcall Mothers. They risk their lives to bring tjeir babies into the world!
Robyn J.10/11/2019 03:09
She is licking the salt off his skin, lol it's not affection it her trying to gain salt to strengthen
Terri L.10/11/2019 00:33
Sweet
Brenda W.10/10/2019 17:46
How do you let that cow lick all over you? That’s nasty 🤢
Terry H.10/10/2019 12:58
Thank you for rescuing this sweet animal.
Lynda H.10/09/2019 12:34
see xxx
Jolanda K.10/09/2019 06:45
So sad, but she is one of the few cows who knows what love is!!!
Karen G.10/08/2019 01:44
Prayers sweet baby for lots of love and happiness 🙏🏼♥️🙏🏼♥️🙏🏼♥️
Sarah I.10/07/2019 19:06
Thanx he was saved hope hes free forever more x
Jean S.10/06/2019 20:49
I'm so sorry the mother cow passed away and the suffering they go through the human race are horrible people thank goodness that man does all he can for these poor animals he is a kind and careing person it's about time this is looked into and stopped
Myrna F.10/06/2019 13:35
The mother is crying omg 😢 im gonna stop eating meat soon i don't eat much beef anyway 😔