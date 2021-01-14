back

The story of Twitter

Donald Trump will never tweet again – this social platform permanently banned him from the app. This is the story of Twitter.

01/14/2021 9:01 PM
And even more

  1. 7:32

    The story of Twitter

  2. 3:12

    Gerald Ford's inauguration speech after Nixon resigned

  3. 3:01

    Capitol rioters: how it started vs. how it's going

  4. 5:34

    AOC calls resigning Trump cabinet members 'cowards'

  5. 1:51

    Has Trump learned his lesson?

  6. 6:33

    The life of Melania Trump

13 comments

  • Landis L.
    7 minutes

    😆

  • Bing-bing O.
    10 minutes

    Twitter does not matter.

  • Jnr R.
    14 minutes

    Trump does it better 😁😁😉

  • An A.
    18 minutes

    Am never gonna dance again guilty feet have got no rhythm though it's easy to pretend....

  • A T.
    29 minutes

    but folks can post porn on it and that's okay?

  • Nicola R.
    40 minutes

    Sorry, I am going to say something you might not like. It is too little, too late. So suddenly you got a moral conscience? Where was that for the last 4 ($) years? Money Matter! Keep safe and take care.

  • Tony B.
    an hour

    Great

  • Manil K.
    an hour

    Twitter is part of the new order , trump is the best period.

  • Dobson H.
    an hour

    Do what we all do set up a fake account ?...🤔 Donny_t ..?

  • Alison W.
    an hour

    Poetic justice.

  • Buanga L.
    an hour

    Tweetttt🐦🐦🐦

  • Tudoro A.
    an hour

    No moee twitter..

  • Taylor N.
    an hour

    Twitter was fucking great until politics got in

