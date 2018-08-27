The Tapanuli orangutan is the most endangered great ape on the planet

They are only 800 left, and their habitat is seriously threatened. Their name: the Tapanuli orangutans.
Nadya Y.08/28/2018 22:09
HUMANITY DOES NOT DESERVE A SINGLE DAY OF HAPPINESS. PERIOD.
Maureen B.08/28/2018 19:32
Please check food and cosmetics labels for sustainably harvested palm oil. Be a conservation consumer. ❤️
Judy R.08/28/2018 16:06
We just are so careless with our earth and it's inhabitants.
John D.08/28/2018 14:25
Sharon W.08/28/2018 12:09
man kills everything.
Josie R.08/28/2018 05:49
build the orangutans some dang bridges!
Ratislav O.08/27/2018 19:16
But vegan´s need eat something too..
Kostas K.08/27/2018 18:28
Beatrice G.08/27/2018 18:07
Daiane S.08/27/2018 17:01
We need to put humans on birth control if we want save wildlife.
Irish R.08/27/2018 16:48
Dinuka F.08/27/2018 16:04
Lynette K.08/27/2018 15:55
We have a shelter especially for Orang Utan in Sabah, Sandakan, Malaysia.
Martyn T.08/27/2018 15:55
Clare B.08/27/2018 15:46
And that the lovely oragerntare of a lovely monkey
Clare B.08/27/2018 15:45
That not nice I hope they don't die off this why we need to help the earth and the tree's and animals as tree's give us oxygen and animals help too and they are killing 95% related to us