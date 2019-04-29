The Teen Activist Leading #EarthUprising
Environmental activist Alexandria Villaseñor is a leading figure in the U.S. climate change movement — and she's only 13-years-old. 🌎♻️
We are in a climate emergency. And so, if we don't get necessary actions taken, then our future is going to be disastrous. The sixth mass extinction is underway.
Alexandria Villaseñor doesn’t have time to wait until she’s in power. The 13-year old activist has emerged as a leading figure within the youth climate movement. Inspired by Greta Thunberg’s Fridays for Future movement, Alexandria has been school striking outside the United Nations in NYC since last December, and has made it clear, she’s here to stay. To get climate change to get climate action from our world leaders we need an unprecedented number of mobilizations. Her message to world leaders and people in power is that change is coming whether they like it or not, to echo Greta. Kids like her to continue to put pressure on world leaders to take climate action as they continue to strike school.
When she started her climate strike, she was alone on the streets. No one really paid attention and walked by for weeks. It slowly progressed where once she recieved more attention on social media and in the media, started to get more visitors who would come by and strike with her. Now she sees bunches of students from schools who would come to visit her and strike for the day. More and more students who are becoming more frequent strikers. Activists are increasingly engaging in civil disobedience and direct actions -as a tactic in the climate change fight. For Alexandria, there is no other choice than to rebel.
“School striking that's also an act of direct action and civil disobedience. So, I get a lot of my inspiration from Extinction Rebellion, because they are willing to do whatever it takes. They risk arrest.”
You can expect more direct actions from Earth Uprising in the future. There’s a personal motivation for her efforts as well. She experienced firsthand the impact climate change can have.
But, like many other climate activists, Alexandria remains determined.
Brut.
- 14.5k
- 115
- 29
27 comments
Dylan S.05/02/2019 04:41
You not going to school doesn't change a thing. Going to school and getting an education could help you solve climate change
Blane G.05/01/2019 02:16
Climate change is not real
Jeffery M.05/01/2019 01:43
She's gonna grow up just being an idiot
Dan P.04/30/2019 22:58
I rather see her attend school, study climate change, ecology & and conservation. Then present a well thought thesis citing facts- then you'll have my attention.... Can I go on a "Work strike" against the IRS & taxation?
Harold K.04/30/2019 22:25
Nypd truancy department is slipping.
Dennie F.04/30/2019 21:37
This girl must have liberal parents Thay have brain washed her.
Jimmy J.04/30/2019 21:18
Brainwashed
Brian H.04/30/2019 21:03
Let's say that man is causing the current climate change. There are many good things that come from a warmer climate. However, "they" only tell us the bad things. I wonder why...wait I do know why.
Chris C.04/30/2019 20:54
🤡🌎
Beverly F.04/30/2019 20:03
She is doing absolutely nothing to change things!!! Sitting down doesn't help anything!!
Matthew B.04/30/2019 19:21
Youths demand more attention and this generation is SO different SO special lol
Mark H.04/30/2019 14:52
We need to get the education system in check. They are turning out some dumb kids
Ronald R.04/30/2019 14:14
Lol, kids being brainwashed by climate scammers who are lining their pockets. I'm all for common sense measures to cut out pollution and do things naturally but people went WAY off the path long ago. AOC and the Green New Deal are just the latest of moronic liberal blatherings.
David B.04/30/2019 13:13
School strike? So, does this mean she uses her protest as an excuse to skip school every day?
Mike L.04/30/2019 11:21
I admire her commitment, but doubt if her actions will cause any change. She started as a child and that was unique and gave her attention. Soon she will just be an adult making a living by encouraging school striking. Not as engaging, just another “non profit” employee.
Esther F.04/30/2019 08:44
And she does not know what she is talking about.
Corky W.04/30/2019 01:39
I dont know what she said, and there was nothing stated by her saying what she can do about it
Joymonir J.04/30/2019 00:45
Hello Hi good night
Kathleen S.04/29/2019 18:02
Graduate from school, get a job,pay taxes, buy a house .... right now you're living in a bubble ...
Ibrahim K.04/29/2019 17:46
So nice......