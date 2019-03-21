back
The terrible living conditions of farmed quails in France
100,000 quails shut away in tiny dirty cages. Several of them are sick or injured, others are already dead. This is the reality revealed by footage from the association L214 Ethique et Animaux.
03/21/2019 12:05 PM
Lisa B.04/03/2019 14:52
Shared
Bhagetbhai P.04/01/2019 09:38
H
Anoj L.03/31/2019 06:01
raja 1 choti herum yo pani.
Edson E.03/31/2019 00:59
Isso é sub humano, um país que tem suas exigências com a entrada de alimentos não cuidam de seus quintais, onde estão os fiscais da vigilância sanitária?
Jesse O.03/30/2019 23:37
Very sadistic piece of s*** human beings
Ravi V.03/30/2019 12:24
Put all those people in cage who are responsible for such inhumane behavior.
محمد م.03/28/2019 21:48
This is so horrible!!!!
Mona B.03/28/2019 17:15
Humain are cruel species that must be exterminated. The bad of course
Brad P.03/28/2019 13:10
Must be for their meat. 👹
Rumy J.03/28/2019 07:56
Crazy kunts.
Raquel C.03/28/2019 07:45
Pls do something ...
عباس م.03/27/2019 22:16
ظلم والله ظلم هذا حيوان
Mudasir M.03/27/2019 18:31
. . zsaaazaa~€``©|. √. ``,<@_\`<<\¥\<`®
Hadri Z.03/27/2019 16:18
their egg are very good
Mahesh R.03/27/2019 15:44
Please stop eating meat of innocent animals.
Than N.03/27/2019 12:21
ေလားကငရဲေတြ
Patrick C.03/27/2019 07:57
you monster!
Sony R.03/27/2019 07:42
Negara maju ternyata kentir juga peternakanya...
Subhankar S.03/26/2019 12:00
Disgusting horriable sad video
Oscar R.03/26/2019 06:09
Pues aquí se nota una pésima regulación de las normas de salud del gobierno francés al pasar esas condiciones de vida de los animales por alto