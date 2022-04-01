back

The Theranos scandal: the rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes

She styled herself as the female Steve Jobs, becoming one of the youngest self-made woman billionaires. Now, she faces up to 20 years in prison after being found guilty of fraud. This is the story of Elizabeth Holmes.

01/04/2022
3 comments

  • Brut
    41 minutes

    Elizabeth Holmes was found guilty of four out of 11 charges of fraud: https://www.nytimes.com/2022/01/03/technology/elizabeth-holmes-guilty.html

  • Mafaka H.
    an hour

    I feel bad for her

  • Mona M.
    an hour

    https://y-trend.com/theranos-founder-elizabeth-holmes-found-guilty-on-4-of-11-fraud-charges/

