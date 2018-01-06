back
The Trump administration wants to reinstitute several hunting practices
Using bacon for bear bait, slaughtering wolf packs in their borrows, and using motorboats to kill reindeer — these are just some of the hunting practices the Trump administration wants to reinstate in Alaska's national parks. 🥓 🐺 🦌
06/01/2018 1:01 PM
272 comments
Jazzy J.07/01/2018 21:12
They should all be imprisoned and sentenced to care for all the beautiful creatures they have killed to learn to love ❤️ and care for them instead !! Stop the killing now and send Trump & all of his like where they belong !!!Jail !!!
Jazzy J.07/01/2018 21:08
May be we should hunt down the politicians in the same manner ??? Rid the world 🌎 of this growing population of greedy people who disrespect all of God’s creatures !!! Life is precious and man will never equal Mother Nature’s Perfection 🙏🙏😊
Alicia B.07/01/2018 02:54
Noooo protesta general de toda América protesta now
Rich D.06/30/2018 19:23
The point is that the federal government shouldn't be regulating it. The States should. That's the point. It's simple.
Jean N.06/30/2018 18:57
Good luck with this horrible conservative republican Congress
Luis A.06/30/2018 14:20
We have managed to eradicate precious creatures that were here before we were and now we trying to kill what little is left in this earth? We are the worst race to walk this world 😑
سلام ا.06/30/2018 13:01
لعد شلون تردون تنطونه جائزة نوبل للسلام ...هال مجنون هذا
Felipe V.06/30/2018 10:20
They're taking everything from the middle and poor working class, I guess that isn't enough, so let's take from the animals, too! God bless America, peace!
Jacob M.06/30/2018 07:13
Oh Boo hoo! All lies cuz u trump haters have nothing better to do. Stupid butt hurt democrats/ 😂😆😂😆😂😆
Audrey C.06/30/2018 04:14
Sick and vile humans.
Joab K.06/30/2018 03:05
So much fake news
Eugenia C.06/30/2018 03:02
NO POR DÍOS. NO
Lynda P.06/30/2018 00:08
Disgusting
Mike H.06/29/2018 23:47
They don’t have a problem with it if they were running a oil pipeline through there. Lol. Hypocrisy at its best.
Josh W.06/29/2018 23:04
Hunting real game isn’t animals, real game hunting is humans
Paula N.06/29/2018 22:13
Lo odio😈
Nancy J.06/29/2018 21:14
peri que sigan tratandolo. Como si fuera el rey del mundo
Anthony B.06/29/2018 21:11
Looks like fun
David C.06/29/2018 19:02
adiós vaquero...
Dechen W.06/29/2018 16:49
Trump is binladin in disguise he is worst human being that was ever born.American has lost there mind for electing him president