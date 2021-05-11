back
The truth about garbage patches in the ocean
"It's like a big, toxic soup." You might have heard of the Great Pacific Garbage Patch. But it’s actually not a garbage “patch.” And there are five of them...
11/05/2021 7:58 PM
- 2:39
What is plant-based milk's environmental impact?
- 7:13
This is what’s left of the last tropical glaciers
- 1:42
Oldest Trees on the Planet are mysteriously dying out
- 2:44
Using drones to save forests
- 3:28
This is an environmental success story
- 2:38
How a mayor and youth activist are leading the calls for action on climate finance for the Global South
1 comment
Brut11/07/2021 20:50
All week, Brut brings to you "No Plastic Week," where we feature stories about plastic pollution and the planet's fight to reduce it.