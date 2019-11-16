back
The « whale jail » has closed its doors
"This is the largest captive whale release in history. " Following worldwide outrage, all the animals held captive in these small pens have been set free. Finally, the notorious "whale jail" in Russia's far east has been closed.
11/16/2019 7:20 AM
84 comments
Joy D.3 days
Just make sure those dolphins won't find their way to Japan and end up as sashimi or sushi to satisfy Japanese tummies.
Shirley B.11/30/2019 23:14
Doesn't stop the Japanese from the decision to implement the slaughtering once again though, does it? Or the continuing slaughter by Norway?
Ahmad S.11/30/2019 15:12
Chinese .... Japanese and Vietnamese ruthless filthy fisherman will destroy world's ocean.
Mon L.11/30/2019 14:58
China. China. China.
Vikko M.11/30/2019 11:31
What about the Japanese?
Erma R.11/29/2019 22:31
Good job
Shahed H.11/28/2019 04:21
Good job Russian government
Zander M.11/27/2019 19:32
Make them safe they are outnumbered and indangerd sfiseas..and i hate china they captured this whale kill and eat
Ryan M.11/26/2019 23:32
Wow ,keep it up
Tatá M.11/26/2019 19:00
Los felicito por esa iniciativa, ojala y lo hagan con todos los animales en cautiverio, para que sean felices
Rich R.11/26/2019 17:07
Rachel F.11/26/2019 16:13
I hope it works out. Remember when they freed Keiko? Didn't he starve to death cause he didn't know how to hunt and was all alone.
Carol P.11/26/2019 09:52
Thank god. These creatures have feelings.
Abraham W.11/25/2019 19:27
Trust Me Russia is not stupid. Those Whales are on Mission
Joshua R.11/25/2019 12:25
And away they go, to be captured and processed into amazing canned food. God I love the cycle of life.🍣🍱🥘
Keorileng M.11/25/2019 09:45
Kaily M.11/25/2019 09:41
But will they survive in the wild
Fixed M.11/25/2019 06:48
Solange E.11/24/2019 21:07
Covardia
Ana I.11/24/2019 19:42
Si seguimos dejando a los chinos por su cuenta, ACABARAN CON EL MUNDO Y LA NATURALEZA ENTERA