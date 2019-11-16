back

The « whale jail » has closed its doors

"This is the largest captive whale release in history. " Following worldwide outrage, all the animals held captive in these small pens have been set free. Finally, the notorious "whale jail" in Russia's far east has been closed.

11/16/2019 7:20 AM
  • 390.4k
  • 102

84 comments

  • Joy D.
    3 days

    Just make sure those dolphins won't find their way to Japan and end up as sashimi or sushi to satisfy Japanese tummies.

  • Shirley B.
    11/30/2019 23:14

    Doesn't stop the Japanese from the decision to implement the slaughtering once again though, does it? Or the continuing slaughter by Norway?

  • Ahmad S.
    11/30/2019 15:12

    Chinese .... Japanese and Vietnamese ruthless filthy fisherman will destroy world's ocean.

  • Mon L.
    11/30/2019 14:58

    China. China. China.

  • Vikko M.
    11/30/2019 11:31

    What about the Japanese?

  • Erma R.
    11/29/2019 22:31

    Good job

  • Shahed H.
    11/28/2019 04:21

    Good job Russian government

  • Zander M.
    11/27/2019 19:32

    Make them safe they are outnumbered and indangerd sfiseas..and i hate china they captured this whale kill and eat

  • Ryan M.
    11/26/2019 23:32

    Wow ,keep it up

  • Tatá M.
    11/26/2019 19:00

    Los felicito por esa iniciativa, ojala y lo hagan con todos los animales en cautiverio, para que sean felices

  • Rich R.
    11/26/2019 17:07

    dnki Dios nn a laga nn bai

  • Rachel F.
    11/26/2019 16:13

    I hope it works out. Remember when they freed Keiko? Didn't he starve to death cause he didn't know how to hunt and was all alone.

  • Carol P.
    11/26/2019 09:52

    Thank god. These creatures have feelings.

  • Abraham W.
    11/25/2019 19:27

    Trust Me Russia is not stupid. Those Whales are on Mission

  • Joshua R.
    11/25/2019 12:25

    And away they go, to be captured and processed into amazing canned food. God I love the cycle of life.🍣🍱🥘

  • Keorileng M.
    11/25/2019 09:45

  • Kaily M.
    11/25/2019 09:41

    But will they survive in the wild

  • Fixed M.
    11/25/2019 06:48

  • Solange E.
    11/24/2019 21:07

    Covardia

  • Ana I.
    11/24/2019 19:42

    Si seguimos dejando a los chinos por su cuenta, ACABARAN CON EL MUNDO Y LA NATURALEZA ENTERA