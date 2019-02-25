The World’s First Mental Health Cafe

Over 47,000 Americans committed suicide in 2017. So this Chicago native decided to pour his heart into solving the problem.
21 comments
MJ K.04/01/2019 15:05
DIED BY. Not committed. Please!
Ingrid M.03/22/2019 16:25
Hope it comes to Barcelona one day!!! Great job!! Thank u
Tina S.03/09/2019 03:35
Thank you!!
Olivier K.02/28/2019 23:31
avoir de grands l'espoir
Angelgustavo G.02/28/2019 22:21
🖤
Alfonso L.02/28/2019 13:25
Dude ! I'm a therapist and i would love yo have my coffee here and listen to people. Hope this comes to Central America some day
Martin T.02/28/2019 11:46
Finally some positivity ✊🏾
Baldatun T.02/27/2019 23:50
Why not mayority of usa people embrace Islam to fulfill their spiritual needs,find the truth of Islam,u you dont such a big number of people commit suicide in noyhern african contries,gulf states,brunei,indonesia,etc.And tell usa govt to stop killing civilians in suriah afghanidtn pakistan,stop back up israhell.Even in Bush era that illegally invaded Iraq,killing a lot of people there,but thousands of usa soldiers also killed themselves after return from the invasion,what isvthe secret of such conduct,tit for tat..
Sergio V.02/27/2019 14:18
People without caracter about every situation
Michael W.02/26/2019 01:24
great job, love this man and wish there were so many more like him
فاطمه ع.02/25/2019 21:05
Hello
Brut02/25/2019 20:27
Learn more about Sip of Hope here: https://sipofhope.com/
Shawn P.02/25/2019 20:18
My wife lost both of her parents to suicide
Ramazan S.02/25/2019 20:18
hello
Jennifer B.02/25/2019 20:11
Power to you!
Damballah L.02/25/2019 20:03
Hopelessness
Dendi K.02/25/2019 20:03
narmarlol
Dendi K.02/25/2019 20:03
alol
Oro B.02/25/2019 20:02
Hello
حبيب ب.02/25/2019 20:01
شو هد