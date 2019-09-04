These are the different kinds of bees inside a hive

The secretary bird: elegant but deadly
Paul M.06/11/2020 06:22
well, there goes that ambition
Othman D.06/02/2020 21:30
Really its an amazing creature.
Lulu C.06/01/2020 12:16
So male bee is similar to female spider after giving birth it will die
Gulden L.05/26/2020 17:30
😯
Chantal K.05/23/2020 23:59
Are all worker bees female? 😶
Fahrenhiet C.05/23/2020 13:57
WHAT HAPPENED IF THE QUEEN DIE AT THE WRONG TIME ? PLEASE ANSWER ME
Merlee A.05/22/2020 10:12
, cannot help but think of you when I see bee things.
Trần N.05/21/2020 12:55
yo bees 🐝 are simps bro
Dino R.05/21/2020 07:17
nase priksice
Mizanur R.05/21/2020 06:10
Save 🐝 bee Save environment
Sylv T.05/21/2020 01:19
Consider making a video about other types of bees, as they are also very beneficial as well and can also benefit from awareness. For example, leafcutter bees are very busy right now (moreso this year in my city), so my gardening groups have been abuzz with 'omg what are these half-circle shaped holes in my leaves!' They are being cut for nest linings, as these are solitary bees. <3
Cuthbert J.05/20/2020 22:25
Male bees after they fertilize the queen bee become like billionaires, they contribute nothing, they serve no useful purpose.
Filip S.05/20/2020 21:55
Thats called functional communism :D
Neven M.05/20/2020 21:21
...male bees do not die,they are being chase away from hive or killed by bee workers,that happening in the end of summer,the males have no other use,they do not bringing polen and nektar to community,they do not participate in maintance of the hive,they just eat, so they must go...
Grace R.05/20/2020 20:31
Happy World Bee Day.🐝🐝💕
Melizza T.05/20/2020 18:34
Esta comprobado según estudios realizados, que las abejas no hacen el mismo trabajo toda su vida, sus trabajos van cambiando de acuerdo a su edad.!
Ryzen L.05/20/2020 18:17
Brutal death for male bee..🤪