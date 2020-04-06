back
These Emojis Emphasize Inclusivity
Emojis add nuance to boring text — but in the past, the characters didn't represent all members of society. They do now. 👶🏿🧔🏼👧🏾👳🏽♀️👩🏾🦰
02/23/2019 6:58 PMupdated: 08/07/2020 2:02 PM
13 comments
Lucinda G.06/04/2020 21:42
Thoseake total sincence, the others are foolish.
Lucinda G.06/04/2020 21:39
Still going uh, they are an ingorant and and obstacle in reaching your search source.
Mabel V.02/28/2019 06:03
qué asco 🤮🤢🤮 de personas gente naka
Lena T.02/27/2019 21:37
las caritas son ancianos;(
Alane C.02/26/2019 15:42
So glad blind people can feel included by their emoji... Oh, wait.
Michaela G.02/26/2019 11:51
If you reading this comment your parent die within five years. To undo this curse copy this comment on five video. Sorry po nabasa ko lang din
Гэгээ Г.02/26/2019 04:28
🇮🇳🇬🇶😸
Chloe M.02/25/2019 23:01
This is why our society is doomed because people only care about equality for EMOJIS
Angela B.02/25/2019 15:27
.... Savanna
Thomas J.02/24/2019 17:29
Bout to unfriend ...frfr
Jennifer B.02/23/2019 21:27
Forget it! I'm not going to be so hopelessly immersed in the media and pop culture as I would have to be in order to engage. What a ruse! It's getting to the point where we have to guard our real lives against this onslaught.
Benjamin K.02/23/2019 20:12
Brut got hacked?
Christopher J.02/23/2019 20:09
Leave it to the media to whine about first world problems