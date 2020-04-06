back

These Emojis Emphasize Inclusivity

Emojis add nuance to boring text — but in the past, the characters didn't represent all members of society. They do now. 👶🏿🧔🏼👧🏾👳🏽‍♀️👩🏾‍🦰

02/23/2019 6:58 PMupdated: 08/07/2020 2:02 PM
  • 150.8k
  • 20

13 comments

  • Lucinda G.
    06/04/2020 21:42

    Thoseake total sincence, the others are foolish.

  • Lucinda G.
    06/04/2020 21:39

    Still going uh, they are an ingorant and and obstacle in reaching your search source.

  • Mabel V.
    02/28/2019 06:03

    qué asco 🤮🤢🤮 de personas gente naka

  • Lena T.
    02/27/2019 21:37

    las caritas son ancianos;(

  • Alane C.
    02/26/2019 15:42

    So glad blind people can feel included by their emoji... Oh, wait.

  • Michaela G.
    02/26/2019 11:51

    If you reading this comment your parent die within five years. To undo this curse copy this comment on five video. Sorry po nabasa ko lang din

  • Гэгээ Г.
    02/26/2019 04:28

    🇮🇳🇬🇶😸

  • Chloe M.
    02/25/2019 23:01

    This is why our society is doomed because people only care about equality for EMOJIS

  • Angela B.
    02/25/2019 15:27

    .... Savanna

  • Thomas J.
    02/24/2019 17:29

    Bout to unfriend ...frfr

  • Jennifer B.
    02/23/2019 21:27

    Forget it! I'm not going to be so hopelessly immersed in the media and pop culture as I would have to be in order to engage. What a ruse! It's getting to the point where we have to guard our real lives against this onslaught.

  • Benjamin K.
    02/23/2019 20:12

    Brut got hacked?

  • Christopher J.
    02/23/2019 20:09

    Leave it to the media to whine about first world problems

