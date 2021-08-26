back
This Afghan woman is in hiding but still fighting for women's education
She went into hiding after the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan. But activist Pashtana Durrani isn't leaving, instead she's making sure women and girls have access to education.
08/25/2021 8:10 PMupdated: 08/25/2021 8:13 PM
8 comments
K N.5 days
May Allah be with you
Aditi G.6 days
She's incredibly brave. Can't imagine the strength it must take to do what she's doing.
Linda L.7 days
Blessings to this brave woman facing a monstrous situation
Gloria W.7 days
I tell my daughter how it is a privilege to get an education in this country in others women and girls are controlled with the denial of education
Fazi B.08/26/2021 06:13
Afghanistan is not only Kabul And killing tens of thousands of people and then raising voices for women's education and calling ANYONE else is the killer is pure hypocrisy of the west. I agree with the Taliban is not good but I think between the west and the Taliban. Taliban is a lesser evil
Todd H.08/26/2021 03:42
Keep fighting for the ones who can't
Ratul T.08/26/2021 03:39
Many Muslims support Taliban. And any negative news on Taliban, they say western media propaganda. Wonder what they will say to this.
Brut08/25/2021 21:39
Here's the link to donate to Pashtana's non-profit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/learn-afg-donations?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer