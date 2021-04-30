back

This App Helps People In Wheelchairs Navigate The City

Carla, who's been in a wheelchair since she was 3, shows Brut what it's like to navigate the city of Grenoble. Thanks to the Streetco app, she's able to avoid obstacles along the way. This video has been produced in partnership with a brand

04/30/2021 11:22 AM
  • New

And even more

  1. 1:59

    Global Citizen 2019 Kicks Off in NYC

1 comment

  • Brut
    an hour

    Streetco is a startup supported by , founding partner of . See you every Friday to discover the “Innovations that matter” and at between June 16-19, 2021

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.