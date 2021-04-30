back
This App Helps People In Wheelchairs Navigate The City
Carla, who's been in a wheelchair since she was 3, shows Brut what it's like to navigate the city of Grenoble. Thanks to the Streetco app, she's able to avoid obstacles along the way. This video has been produced in partnership with a brand
