back

This bat hibernates in the snow

This tiny bat is the only mammal known to hibernate in snow besides polar bears.

03/19/2019 3:04 PMupdated: 01/08/2021 9:46 PM

And even more

  1. 2:31

    Los nidos más grandes del mundo 🤯

  2. 3:08

    El cangrejo decorador se viste con su entorno

  3. 2:23

    La sorprendente técnica de caza de los peces uranoscópidos

  4. 2:58

    El gato pescador, un felino que ama el agua

  5. 3:55

    ¿Qué hacer si una abeja o avispa te pican?

  6. 2:37

    La empatía de los animales es 100% real

45 comments

  • Ham I.
    05/30/2019 05:11

    Subhanallah!

  • Marrow G.
    05/17/2019 07:46

    :)!

  • Peter R.
    05/15/2019 20:09

    Awesome

  • Clare S.
    04/15/2019 23:56

    Snow bats!!!

  • Jules B.
    04/14/2019 21:45

    ! 😍

  • Sean A.
    04/13/2019 06:39

    .

  • Allison H.
    04/11/2019 23:39

    Afraid to walk anywhere in the forest now

  • Tariq B.
    04/11/2019 07:22

    Amazing amazing amazing

  • Susan S.
    04/08/2019 16:00

    well polar bears don't hibernate, but pregnant polar bears do den up for the colder months. so maybe that's what they mean..

  • Joyce S.
    04/08/2019 09:56

    It dont have wings

  • Dorothy C.
    04/07/2019 19:17

    o

  • Nathan C.
    04/07/2019 17:10

    To fucking bad some people didnt hibernate. Lol

  • Róża G.
    04/07/2019 00:43

    😮

  • Chris W.
    04/06/2019 14:04

    Laura Hahl

  • Tony A.
    04/06/2019 02:53

    Jennifer I. Campos

  • Jaime S.
    04/05/2019 20:38

    Polar bears don’t hibernate. Fucken FB fake news. The world would be better off with our FB.

  • Marc W.
    04/05/2019 15:06

    dore mouse hibernates ..uk

  • Holly C.
    04/03/2019 11:46

    ... it me !!!

  • Lorie T.
    04/03/2019 08:29

    Omg tiny ice 🦇!

  • Shannon O.
    04/03/2019 01:33

    Polar bears don't hibernate in the snow so maybe that's why! Female polar bears den up but do not meet requirements for torpor or hibernation.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.