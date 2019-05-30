This bat hibernates in the snow

Los nidos más grandes del mundo 🤯
El cangrejo decorador se viste con su entorno
La sorprendente técnica de caza de los peces uranoscópidos
El gato pescador, un felino que ama el agua
¿Qué hacer si una abeja o avispa te pican?
La empatía de los animales es 100% real
Subhanallah!
:)!
Awesome
Snow bats!!!
! 😍
.
Afraid to walk anywhere in the forest now
Amazing amazing amazing
well polar bears don't hibernate, but pregnant polar bears do den up for the colder months. so maybe that's what they mean..
It dont have wings
o
To fucking bad some people didnt hibernate. Lol
😮
Laura Hahl
Jennifer I. Campos
Polar bears don’t hibernate. Fucken FB fake news. The world would be better off with our FB.
dore mouse hibernates ..uk
... it me !!!
Omg tiny ice 🦇!
Polar bears don't hibernate in the snow so maybe that's why! Female polar bears den up but do not meet requirements for torpor or hibernation.
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
45 comments
Ham I.05/30/2019 05:11
Subhanallah!
Marrow G.05/17/2019 07:46
:)!
Peter R.05/15/2019 20:09
Awesome
Clare S.04/15/2019 23:56
Snow bats!!!
Jules B.04/14/2019 21:45
! 😍
Sean A.04/13/2019 06:39
.
Allison H.04/11/2019 23:39
Afraid to walk anywhere in the forest now
Tariq B.04/11/2019 07:22
Amazing amazing amazing
Susan S.04/08/2019 16:00
well polar bears don't hibernate, but pregnant polar bears do den up for the colder months. so maybe that's what they mean..
Joyce S.04/08/2019 09:56
It dont have wings
Dorothy C.04/07/2019 19:17
o
Nathan C.04/07/2019 17:10
To fucking bad some people didnt hibernate. Lol
Róża G.04/07/2019 00:43
😮
Chris W.04/06/2019 14:04
Laura Hahl
Tony A.04/06/2019 02:53
Jennifer I. Campos
Jaime S.04/05/2019 20:38
Polar bears don’t hibernate. Fucken FB fake news. The world would be better off with our FB.
Marc W.04/05/2019 15:06
dore mouse hibernates ..uk
Holly C.04/03/2019 11:46
... it me !!!
Lorie T.04/03/2019 08:29
Omg tiny ice 🦇!
Shannon O.04/03/2019 01:33
Polar bears don't hibernate in the snow so maybe that's why! Female polar bears den up but do not meet requirements for torpor or hibernation.