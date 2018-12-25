This Cookie Queen Won't Let Others Define Her

Sitting on the throne of a cookie empire, Collette refused to let others define her for being born with down syndrome. 🍪 Special thanks to Collettey's Cookies.
Lori C.03/14/2019 16:05
You are an amazing young lady. I hope others will learn from you. God bless you and your employees. May you always find success in all you do. You deserve it. You showed people that you are just as good as them , if not better. 🙏🙏😘😘❤️❤️❤️
Jackie T.02/21/2019 00:52
Go Collette, what an inspiration. My sister had special needs and struggled to even get voluntary work. Wow you are amazing 🙌
Lisa C.02/09/2019 20:01
What an inspiration!
لست ب.01/25/2019 10:35
بعدك على بالي
Zyahgun E.01/25/2019 02:49
Amazing
Jarat M.01/23/2019 19:16
You are so nice good keep going
علي ع.01/23/2019 15:45
فدوه اتخبل
فؤاد ا.01/22/2019 17:22
Beautiful🌹
أم ر.01/21/2019 22:16
Ok
Maria T.01/21/2019 05:07
very inspiring story.We don't have to focus on what is missing but we have to fill in the cup what we can do to make a big difference.My salute to you,Coleette for being such an inspiration to others.
Robben N.01/20/2019 15:49
What an incredible young woman, she's amazing. We all need more compassion- she's proof love can push us to overcome any obstacle❤️🙌🏾
Ramanujam A.01/20/2019 12:38
God bless you my child
Nicoleta N.01/17/2019 22:37
👏👏👏👏👏
Veronica D.01/17/2019 15:31
My heart is full listening to your amazing cousin. I want to meet her!!!
Ziad S.01/17/2019 13:25
🌷🌷🌷
Halima C.01/15/2019 22:43
Romaissaa Chakir
Ahmad R.01/15/2019 03:07
هاي لقيتلك عروس اجنبيه
Shirley W.01/15/2019 02:18
Proud of you, Lord bless you. Pray other DS people would never give up on there dreams.
وردة ا.01/14/2019 20:13
تشبة سرى
Christine D.01/14/2019 05:53
Well Done!!!!!!!!!!!!