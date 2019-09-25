back
This French school cafeteria serves 100% organic meals
Meals that are 100% organic, vegetarian dishes, vegetables produced by the municipality... These 3 school cafeterias stand out as an exception in France.
09/25/2019 6:22 AM
19 comments
Ochelen M.10/21/2019 14:15
Snoop doggy 🐕 Qu est ce qu on attends pour tous faire ça !!!
Kathy W.10/12/2019 23:15
Amazing, great menu
John R.09/28/2019 11:50
Well good for them. Remember some kids don’t like vegetables.
Harez A.09/26/2019 20:41
Fantastic
Gjermund D.09/26/2019 11:01
It is fucking nuts that in Norway, the "richest" country in the world. They dont care to give food to students. If Norway were governed same way, without the oil. We would be fukced.
Lauryn F.09/26/2019 09:01
Fière d etre mouansoise 😁👍🏻
Andrea C.09/26/2019 08:17
❤️
Kimmy C.09/25/2019 21:18
Wow!
Ros M.09/25/2019 20:48
Fantastic
Aleksandra K.09/25/2019 18:09
Absolutley amazing!!
Laura L.09/25/2019 16:41
I 💚 this
Sasha Ç.09/25/2019 16:36
What is the address, please🙏
Mathilde R.09/25/2019 14:14
super !
Fabien M.09/25/2019 13:16
moi je bouffais des betteraves sèches sorties de leur conserve, yes !
Alexander W.09/25/2019 12:33
Love this - would love to have this sort of system in a school where I worked.
Maison d.09/25/2019 09:23
To have more informations, join us on our Facebook page!
Home_ska09/25/2019 08:18
Beautiful people, school and ideas!!!! I'm impressed by the way of thinking of the Director!
Charlotte D.09/25/2019 07:31
:)
Shekar R.09/25/2019 06:44
That is a awesome treat, very much like home food!!