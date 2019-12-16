This interview reveals the truth behind Mattel toys

This young Chinese worker anonymously investigated the working conditions at a Mattel factory. This is the hidden truth behind our favorite Christmas toys.
Ana M.15 hours
The government agent, who is incharge of providing them with a go signal to operate is to blame here. Someone is getting paid off.
Mahesh K.a day
China suppose to be communist country, country of poor but it's just myth it's corporate world
Joan S.2 days
This saddens me. I no longer buy these toys.
Muhammad T.2 days
Same they doing in Pakistan...