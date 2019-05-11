This is an eco-friendly houseshare near Paris

Everyday, they do their part for the planet by living together, the 14 of them, in an eco-friendly houseshare near Paris. \n\nBrut visited the "Blue House".
13 comments
เจด ล.05/16/2019 10:00
we need to go to Paris =)
Kat05/15/2019 06:39
I like Clement. I think I'm in love. Hahahaha!
Lorena C.05/13/2019 08:26
nuestro futuro :)
Jean D.05/12/2019 09:26
...
Gina P.05/11/2019 20:00
Good old fashioned living = a new fashion. LOL.
Jim S.05/11/2019 19:00
cant focus on anything but froggies mustach...damn im ignant
Julio A.05/11/2019 16:27
Immigrant families in multi generational households have been doing this in the west for generations, but when random young white people do it it’s cool and environmental. Fuck outta here.
Lynda G.05/11/2019 12:51
Bu they live like pigs!
Tony T.05/11/2019 10:58
Too much talk. Just say "frequent orgies" - SOLD!!!
Ivana B.05/11/2019 09:30
And a nice cocal cola ad in the midst of it.. Not for me, thank you. Unfollowing. You cynical bs.
Joe A.05/11/2019 09:06
Way to go guys! I would really love to know more details. Do they have some social media account?
Simone W.05/11/2019 09:02
Modern "communal" living ! Learning!
John G.05/11/2019 08:45
Meanwhile China is building 300 coal burning plants