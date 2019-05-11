back

This is an eco-friendly houseshare near Paris

Everyday, they do their part for the planet by living together, the 14 of them, in an eco-friendly houseshare near Paris. Brut visited the "Blue House".

05/11/2019 8:37 AM
  • 95.7k
  • 17

And even more

  1. COP25: the moving speech of Austrian president Alexander Van der Bellen

  2. Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns

  3. 5 things to take away from the COP25

  4. A carbon bomb is ticking in Congo

  5. How to make eco-friendly Christmas decorations

  6. How to choose your Christmas tree

13 comments

  • เจด ล.
    05/16/2019 10:00

    we need to go to Paris =)

  • Kat
    05/15/2019 06:39

    I like Clement. I think I'm in love. Hahahaha!

  • Lorena C.
    05/13/2019 08:26

    nuestro futuro :)

  • Jean D.
    05/12/2019 09:26

    ...

  • Gina P.
    05/11/2019 20:00

    Good old fashioned living = a new fashion. LOL.

  • Jim S.
    05/11/2019 19:00

    cant focus on anything but froggies mustach...damn im ignant

  • Julio A.
    05/11/2019 16:27

    Immigrant families in multi generational households have been doing this in the west for generations, but when random young white people do it it’s cool and environmental. Fuck outta here.

  • Lynda G.
    05/11/2019 12:51

    Bu they live like pigs!

  • Tony T.
    05/11/2019 10:58

    Too much talk. Just say "frequent orgies" - SOLD!!!

  • Ivana B.
    05/11/2019 09:30

    And a nice cocal cola ad in the midst of it.. Not for me, thank you. Unfollowing. You cynical bs.

  • Joe A.
    05/11/2019 09:06

    Way to go guys! I would really love to know more details. Do they have some social media account?

  • Simone W.
    05/11/2019 09:02

    Modern "communal" living ! Learning!

  • John G.
    05/11/2019 08:45

    Meanwhile China is building 300 coal burning plants