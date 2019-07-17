back

This Is How Bad India’s Monsoon Can Get

A few weeks back, India was in the grips of a severe water crisis. And now it’s struggling to cope with monsoon floods. ⛈

07/17/2019 10:57 AM
38 comments

  • Sabina L.
    08/16/2019 15:00

    Bahut dukhat ki baat hai.

  • Uvuvwevwe O.
    08/12/2019 04:15

    NE mein bhi huya tha

  • Mohd H.
    08/12/2019 03:59

    Very bat

  • Satish D.
    08/10/2019 14:24

    O my goad

  • Kamal H.
    08/04/2019 14:48

    Jm

  • Islam M.
    07/28/2019 03:45

    Bahut dukh hua ye dekh ke

  • Rubby M.
    07/24/2019 06:04

    very sad

  • Sayan M.
    07/21/2019 09:37

    In west Bengal there is no sign of monsoon still now.

  • Rahul R.
    07/21/2019 03:06

    একি ভয়ভয়োক কাণ্ড রে বাবা

  • Alla Y.
    07/21/2019 00:01

    This continues

  • Sreeram T.
    07/20/2019 05:17

    In Delhi members in parliament planning for 5 trillion economy . But the above clip depicts India as a country of poverty .

  • Ahmed K.
    07/19/2019 22:56

    Sad very sad Datu PROF DR AHMED ALI KHAN FROM

  • Ãbhîshëk ß.
    07/19/2019 06:25

    That's the contradiction of tragedy In India..

  • Eltutmis N.
    07/19/2019 05:13

    It's karma What ever you did with nature, It's coming back to us.

  • Syed M.
    07/18/2019 10:50

    But still they water level isn't gonna rise. Cause eventually most of the water will end up in sea.

  • Raju M.
    07/18/2019 09:11

    How unfortunate!

  • Suhail A.
    07/18/2019 08:29

    Government should do water conservation and irrigation

  • Brut India
    07/18/2019 06:57

    It's been a tough monsoon for Mumbai that suffered heavy damage in just the first 24 hours of the season:

  • Anshuman M.
    07/18/2019 05:54

    We need planned urbanisation and upgadation in existing cities and new planned cities , and something similar in rural india as well.

  • Sumo L.
    07/18/2019 05:10

    What is this?? Atleast 44 people died...were you in the intension of killing people or you wanted more people dead...was it A less no.