This Is How Bad India’s Monsoon Can Get

A few weeks back, India was in the grips of a severe water crisis. And now it’s struggling to cope with monsoon floods. ⛈
38 comments
Sabina L.08/16/2019 15:00
Bahut dukhat ki baat hai.
Uvuvwevwe O.08/12/2019 04:15
NE mein bhi huya tha
Mohd H.08/12/2019 03:59
Very bat
Satish D.08/10/2019 14:24
O my goad
Kamal H.08/04/2019 14:48
Jm
Islam M.07/28/2019 03:45
Bahut dukh hua ye dekh ke
Rubby M.07/24/2019 06:04
very sad
Sayan M.07/21/2019 09:37
In west Bengal there is no sign of monsoon still now.
Rahul R.07/21/2019 03:06
একি ভয়ভয়োক কাণ্ড রে বাবা
Alla Y.07/21/2019 00:01
This continues
Sreeram T.07/20/2019 05:17
In Delhi members in parliament planning for 5 trillion economy . But the above clip depicts India as a country of poverty .
Ahmed K.07/19/2019 22:56
Sad very sad Datu PROF DR AHMED ALI KHAN FROM
Ãbhîshëk ß.07/19/2019 06:25
That's the contradiction of tragedy In India..
Eltutmis N.07/19/2019 05:13
It's karma What ever you did with nature, It's coming back to us.
Syed M.07/18/2019 10:50
But still they water level isn't gonna rise. Cause eventually most of the water will end up in sea.
Raju M.07/18/2019 09:11
How unfortunate!
Suhail A.07/18/2019 08:29
Government should do water conservation and irrigation
Brut India07/18/2019 06:57
It's been a tough monsoon for Mumbai that suffered heavy damage in just the first 24 hours of the season:
Anshuman M.07/18/2019 05:54
We need planned urbanisation and upgadation in existing cities and new planned cities , and something similar in rural india as well.
Sumo L.07/18/2019 05:10
What is this?? Atleast 44 people died...were you in the intension of killing people or you wanted more people dead...was it A less no.