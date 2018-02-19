back
This is the conus striatus
The conus striatus only has one tooth... but its deadly.
02/19/2018 11:26 AM
4 comments
Adrian G.02/19/2018 15:05
😆
Salaheddine M.02/19/2018 13:21
سبحان الله
Hélène D.02/19/2018 11:28
Flippant 😱
Brut nature02/16/2018 16:58
Thank you for the 📷.