back

This natural hair activists fought for the right to braid hair

She was arrested and jailed for braiding hair. This is how Isis Brantley changed the law around natural hair in Texas ...

06/29/2021 12:35 PMupdated: 06/29/2021 12:36 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 5:12

    This natural hair activists fought for the right to braid hair

  2. 3:58

    How Arnold Schwarzenegger went from action hero to climate hero

  3. 4:14

    Meet the five genders of Indonesia

  4. 13:50

    Brut documentary: Inside NYC's bike life culture

  5. 7:52

    A day with #FreeBritney activists

  6. 6:33

    The life of Laverne Cox

13 comments

  • Jamei T.
    10 minutes

    The place wear my husband comes from they killed you for having dreadlocks..😡

  • Kelly M.
    18 minutes

    This a horrible racist story! So sorry this happened to you

  • Sisi U.
    24 minutes

    When I see video like this I find Europe safety place to live and stay than America.

  • Audrey F.
    38 minutes

    What a beautiful talent. I applaud you!👍🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿

  • Alison W.
    an hour

    You are a beautiful queen 👑 Never stop fighting the good fight 💗💗💗

  • Maria R.
    an hour

    😳🤨Wow

  • Christian H.
    an hour

    ..... but America’s isn’t a racist country

  • Ray A.
    an hour

    Again this site likes to use lies takes things out of context mischaracterize if she was in violation of state laws operating as an unlicensed cosmetologist repeatedly

  • Annettecookbook A.
    an hour

    Crazy!

  • Bradford S.
    an hour

    This is still an issue black hair salons face... Dont let that 1997 date fool you.

  • Badrai K.
    an hour

    U are looking so pretty 🌺🌹

  • Joshua M.
    an hour

    Well, it's not a surprise, since the majority of texas people voted for trump.

  • Brut
    2 hours

    For more on natural hair braiding, check out Brantley's book, "STOLEN CROWN: Black Hairstories, 400 Years Later" https://www.worldhistory.org/books/B0915V5L76/