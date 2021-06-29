back
This natural hair activists fought for the right to braid hair
She was arrested and jailed for braiding hair. This is how Isis Brantley changed the law around natural hair in Texas ...
06/29/2021 12:35 PMupdated: 06/29/2021 12:36 PM
13 comments
Jamei T.10 minutes
The place wear my husband comes from they killed you for having dreadlocks..😡
Kelly M.18 minutes
This a horrible racist story! So sorry this happened to you
Sisi U.24 minutes
When I see video like this I find Europe safety place to live and stay than America.
Audrey F.38 minutes
What a beautiful talent. I applaud you!👍🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿
Alison W.an hour
You are a beautiful queen 👑 Never stop fighting the good fight 💗💗💗
Maria R.an hour
😳🤨Wow
Christian H.an hour
..... but America’s isn’t a racist country
Ray A.an hour
Again this site likes to use lies takes things out of context mischaracterize if she was in violation of state laws operating as an unlicensed cosmetologist repeatedly
Annettecookbook A.an hour
Crazy!
Bradford S.an hour
This is still an issue black hair salons face... Dont let that 1997 date fool you.
Badrai K.an hour
U are looking so pretty 🌺🌹
Joshua M.an hour
Well, it's not a surprise, since the majority of texas people voted for trump.
Brut2 hours
