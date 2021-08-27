back
This Paralympian plays table tennis with his mouth
He holds the paddle between his teeth and serves with his foot. Meet Egypt's incredible table tennis star who stunned the world with his performance in Tokyo.
08/27/2021 6:03 PMupdated: 08/27/2021 6:05 PM
12 comments
Tari B.3 days
szájpong
Michelle M.4 days
Incredible
Mihnea F.5 days
damm...
Joan H.5 days
OMG The most inspiring athlete I have ever seen !
Danielle T.5 days
. This guy is amazing!
Siak C.5 days
Amazing legend! Respect!
Susie G.5 days
Awesome
Lillie M.5 days
Beautiful
Basma G.5 days
Good bless him. He is a champion ❤️
Carole L.5 days
You’re Incredible!!! God bless you.
Nancy W.5 days
Ok, let me NEVER COMPLAIN AGAIN !
Ezell J.6 days
Wow 👍🏾😮