back

This Paralympian plays table tennis with his mouth

He holds the paddle between his teeth and serves with his foot. Meet Egypt's incredible table tennis star who stunned the world with his performance in Tokyo.

08/27/2021 6:03 PMupdated: 08/27/2021 6:05 PM

And even more

  1. 5:04

    You can taste insects at the Parisian restaurant

  2. 2:01

    Poet Hollie McNish on loneliness

  3. 1:23

    Digby the guide horse

  4. 1:43

    Improving shopping for people with disabilities

  5. 1:56

    How to hack facial recognition technology

  6. 2:27

    Surprising facts about school uniform

12 comments

  • Tari B.
    3 days

    szájpong

  • Michelle M.
    4 days

    Incredible

  • Mihnea F.
    5 days

    damm...

  • Joan H.
    5 days

    OMG The most inspiring athlete I have ever seen !

  • Danielle T.
    5 days

    . This guy is amazing!

  • Siak C.
    5 days

    Amazing legend! Respect!

  • Susie G.
    5 days

    Awesome

  • Lillie M.
    5 days

    Beautiful

  • Basma G.
    5 days

    Good bless him. He is a champion ❤️

  • Carole L.
    5 days

    You’re Incredible!!! God bless you.

  • Nancy W.
    5 days

    Ok, let me NEVER COMPLAIN AGAIN !

  • Ezell J.
    6 days

    Wow 👍🏾😮