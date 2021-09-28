back
This photographer is changing perceptions on Afghan women
"I don't want to let the voice of Afghan women be silenced." She was a photographer in Afghanistan when the Taliban took control. Now a refugee in Paris, Fatimah Hossaini is on a mission to show a different view of Afghan women ...
09/28/2021 12:39 PM
8 comments
Lisa M.4 days
Good for her, super honor her heart for them to be seen and recognized
Ben Jackson4 days
Larissa P.4 days
Larissa P.5 days
MoOmin M.5 days
go girl
Salwa I.5 days
إسلام ا.5 days
Rizwan B.5 days
