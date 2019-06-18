This viral photo shows the unusual ice melt in Greenland

Are these dogs walking on water? \n\nThis picture may be beautiful, but it actually reveals a troubling reality...
John R.07/07/2019 22:44
Bull crap . This is what happens naturally. That’s the fact. Stop with this bull. Read and check the facts
Jake B.06/27/2019 15:54
Yet here I am...Confused why Greenland is filled with Ice and Iceland is filled with Grass
Fayyaz A.06/24/2019 17:22
No
Tajing R.06/23/2019 21:51
Now may be the world leaders will believe (TRUMP) that global warming is real...sad we had warnings since the 80's but nobody believes.
陳俊雄06/23/2019 10:39
Es yg mencair, pemanasan global tanda2 bumi makin panas
Jansa A.06/23/2019 00:14
😱😯
Aida C.06/22/2019 20:20
Many say it's normal that ice melts during summer. Yet that year it started earlier than usual and take longer. Which means billions of cubes of fresh water flowing into oceans and affecting the ecological system
Anita R.06/22/2019 16:16
save the earth
Yasir A.06/22/2019 15:48
Annoying music.
Syd E.06/22/2019 12:54
In summer ice melts! Duh!!!
Lori G.06/21/2019 16:50
Walking IN water
Katya C.06/21/2019 05:35
still using animals to carry them????get an automated sleigh and ride with your dogs
Zau R.06/21/2019 05:10
I couldn’t dare to imagine how’s our world gonna be turn in the next 20years from now. 🥶
Natalie A.06/20/2019 11:45
. ..Thanks.. .....
Rafael C.06/20/2019 04:46
Jesus had taught these doggos to be like him Thats why they can walk in water
David U.06/20/2019 01:04
cambio climático = degeneración hombre
يوسف س.06/19/2019 19:45
طبيعه تجنن
Delaney C.06/19/2019 12:10
Ice melts every summer. Do you even read?
Monika M.06/19/2019 10:10
So many ppl on here who obviously also don't believe in intelligence!
Aleck P.06/19/2019 08:31
For information on what life was like there a hundred years ago read Arctic Adventure by Peter Freuchen