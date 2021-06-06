back
This woman is trading her way to a home
She began by trading a bobby pin for a pair of earrings with a stranger online. Now, millions are following this woman's journey as she trades item after item to reach one incredible goal.
06/06/2021 12:58 PM
3 comments
Beth S.8 hours
We did this as a youth activity—a “Bigger or better Party”. Teams started with a nickel—the different teams came back with a working refrigerator, another had a kayak and another a computer. They would go and explain they were on a youth activity and ask the person if they could trade for something bigger or better than what they currently had. We did this in a couple hours. SO MUCH FUN!!
Alex J.a day
This is a reboot of One Red Paperclip.
