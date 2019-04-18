This Yangtze giant softshell turtle has just died

This may have been the last female of one of the most endangered species in the world. And it has just died...
858 comments
Alexander A.3 days
Species like this which are close to extinction and we concentrate on the giant panda which is so inbred it would be better off extinct
Bong S.3 days
mga KUPAL na INSIK mag silayas kayo sa karagatan namin.
Mell A.3 days
And yet, you still see people kill each other, young innocent children without a home, war is still going on, and we cried because of the last female soft shell turtle has gone extinct ? Really ? Get your priorities right people, go help a fellow human first before any animal.
Morten A.3 days
lige noget for dig
Jay-ar D.4 days
Mahilig kasi kayo mga chino na kumain ng pagong
Darlene M.5 days
Who the fuck do they think they are...God... I don't think, stop messing with nature, leave those poor creatures alone. It's because of IDIOTS like you is why some of Gods creatures are extinct.
Izunami H.12/07/2019 14:59
Anyway, its china
KT L.11/30/2019 02:47
中国不是吃很多这些的吗
Caroline H.11/25/2019 06:23
reallynot good
Emilia V.11/21/2019 13:05
först stöter man på denna video
Gilbert M.11/19/2019 06:09
In borneo we still have lots of them freely swimming in the river😉
Edward D.11/16/2019 12:42
Shouldn't have been trying to be God. Should have left it alone.
Yai E.11/14/2019 05:46
Humans suck!!!!!!
Laura D.11/12/2019 00:38
Pathetic fucks
Chow T.11/11/2019 14:54
Humans are uncivilised
Robert T.11/11/2019 09:49
Everyone always blames people for animals going extinct. Its natural selection. Its literally natural for aninals to go extinct. Chances are that if there hadnt been some of these turtles in captivity they would have already been extinct. Get off your highhorsr
Elizabeth S.11/11/2019 05:50
💔😭
Dani R.11/09/2019 15:16
LOOK AT ITS FACE
Amarillis C.11/09/2019 05:01
Should've collected the eggs from her body after she died and tried with those?
Aditya C.11/08/2019 01:09
Why nobody care about China latest tech to farm Caviars more "long lasting, friendly and efficient" than killing the sturgeons like the western farms do