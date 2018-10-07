back
Thomas Waitz, an Austrian deputy, on intensive chicken farming
"25 000 deaths each year due to germs" This Austrian deputy called out to a European Commissioner about intensive chicken farming.
10/07/2018 5:21 AMupdated: 06/19/2019 9:14 AM
25 comments
Driss E.10/26/2018 15:14
هدا تيخاصم على هدوك لسرقو الحلوة.احشومة عليكم زعما راك برلماني والخلصة مقمحة. هداك وجكم ولا سعيتوه. والله ينعل ليما يحشم
John S.10/24/2018 16:40
Yes ..its right....soya and palm oil production are fucking our planet...
Abdelkader M.10/24/2018 12:54
Il.fait.2fois.la.taille.d'un.somalien.et.100fois.plus.beau.que.lui.et.1000fois.plus intelligent.que.lui.P'S.je.ne.suis.pas.raciste.c'est.par.rapport.à. leur.comportement.de.raciste.envers.tous.les.arabes.
Sonia F.10/22/2018 07:45
Yes sir
Michael B.10/19/2018 12:15
Fair and square igual competition! Import of any product that are produced under condición which are lower than EU standard are disloyal competition!!
Verica B.10/18/2018 18:28
Ganz klaa
Regie R.10/18/2018 02:22
kan jij iemand vinden in ons systeem die dit als basis heeft ??
Christine B.10/15/2018 07:11
Well done i agree with u
Martin D.10/15/2018 06:48
Omg✌😟
Shanti V.10/13/2018 12:35
Good man!!!...speaking the truth! Danke!
Berit S.10/12/2018 20:27
In Deutschland kämpft ein Bundestagsabgeordneter (Herr Hocker) dafür, dass Tierrechtler die schrecklichen Skandale in der Massentierhaltung möglichst nicht aufdecken sollen. Er möchte, dass Tierrechtsorganisationen diesbezüglich kriminalisiert werden. Seiner Meinung nach soll dieses Tierschutzorganisationen die Gemeinnützigkeit aberkannt werden. („sollen diesen“ sollte es heißen. Mein IPad ändert eigenmächtig) Gerichte entschuldigen jedoch das Verhalten der Tierschützer und die Tierquäler werden stattdessen verurteilt, sofern gravierende Verstöße gegen das Tierschutzgesetz vorliegen. Wäre es nicht nur gerecht, von den Verurteilten die Agrarprämien zurückzuverlangen?
Evans A.10/12/2018 09:08
25,100 deaths caused by resistent bacteria TAKE A LOOK AT THE REPORT HERE www.ecdc.europa.eu/en/publications/Publications/0909_TER_The_Bacterial_Challenge_Time_to_React.pdf This first and so far only scientific study on a European level was done by ECDC and European Medicines Agency, EMA, in London, UK in 2009. The report, ”Time to react”, was based on data collected two years earlier.
Robin L.10/09/2018 20:40
Sicher
Die G.10/09/2018 13:02
Follow his work. That’s the man:
Nada H.10/08/2018 17:53
Bravo! This is common sense!
Susan K.10/08/2018 06:39
Bravo.
Vincent D.10/08/2018 03:35
💚this guy
Eksyttävä S.10/07/2018 18:10
Yes! Yes! Sense! Well said! Why is there nobody talking like this in Europe? Or are there people who do but never get mentioned in the media who is reporting only parts of ‘news’?
Allison L.10/07/2018 13:40
M D.10/07/2018 12:43
I’m curious to know the where and how 25K people are dying annually from chicken? Seems extreme.