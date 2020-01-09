back
Thousands of camels will be killed in Australia
Thousands of camels shot by snipers. That’s the drastic operation carried out by Australia to fight an unexpected consequence of the extreme heat.
01/09/2020 4:18 PM
Janette A.17 minutes
Humans cause the problems innocent animals suffer
Darlene L.19 minutes
Sad world that we live in !
Ume-Abubakar M.20 minutes
It is better to move or shift them to some other country rather than shoot them to kill. They are living thing and not harmful please don't shoot them donate them
مريم ا.27 minutes
Why it is that sooo ?? Like seriously?? Killing innocent animals just because of the water??
Haïfa H.29 minutes
Why not export them to another countries!!!!!!
Chethan K.30 minutes
At end of all debate and discussion and logical reasoning..we can conclude that a specie called "HUMAN" is very dangerous to all god's creations...
Julie R.33 minutes
Fuck humans. That's all have to say. Cull humans. Cull 5000 humans a week. The world will be a better place Start with the politicians and government.
Shanu B.33 minutes
Mass murder is not an answer to curb the difficulties. Camels are not native to Australia.10k to 20k camels were introduced to australia in 1800s. On one side country is mourning the loss of millions of animals burn down, & on the other hand it is killing the leftovers. Instead of killing,they should be transported back to India, or Australia should get into an agreement with countries where these camels can get their natural habitat like UAE. Earth belongs to the wild life.
Mickaël G.35 minutes
So soon low priced camel meat !
Astrid B.36 minutes
invasive species are often a severe danger to native species. these fires will probably bring several species to extinction, and getting rid of the invasive species which directly threaten them and the environment is essential. the p.e.t.a. idea, that if we don't kill anything, all the animals will live together in a peaceable kingdom, is just silly.
Kafkian H.36 minutes
Now the poor animals must die because of the human stupidity as usual..
Nedjma A.42 minutes
...
Tim L.42 minutes
Relocation ?
Hoda E.43 minutes
This is so brutal.
Candy B.43 minutes
Why not relocate out of the country.
Guilherme N.an hour
Rather shot the humans.
Vingt T.an hour
law...
Clint B.an hour
How could you killed these animals when the problems are humans causing the problem
Cathy R.an hour
Water is life ✊🏼
Mary B.an hour
Horrid