back

Throwback: How COVID was covered in the news when it first appeared

Two years ago, a mysterious virus appeared in China ...

01/11/2022 1:48 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 3:00

    Throwback: How COVID was covered in the news when it first appeared

  2. 4:17

    Djokovic's Australian Open controversy

  3. 4:29

    Deadly fire in the Bronx kills at least 19

  4. 6:24

    Why this climate scientist could relate to "Don't Look Up"

  5. 4:25

    Art that shows what schizophrenia feels like

  6. 4:30

    The surprising history of the mullet

1 comment

  • Maria R.
    33 minutes

    For the people that are laughing at this video it’s not funny people have died what’s wrong with you?!

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.