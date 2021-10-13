back
Tom Daley calls for Olympic ban where homosexuality is punishable by death
“Countries that punish being gay with death are allowed to compete at the Olympic Games.” Gold medallist Tom Daley has a message for the organizers of the Olympic Games ...
10/13/2021 7:58 PM
- New
And even more
- 3:03
Tom Daley calls for Olympic ban where homosexuality is punishable by death
- 5:33
Meet Chief Ninawa Huni Kui, who is fighting to save the Amazon forest
- 3:14
Bodycam footage shows Black paraplegic man violently manhandled by Ohio police
- 3:05
The story of the Ballon d'Or
- 4:55
Designer embraces his Two-Spirit identity
- 4:29
Meet the Old Gays: the unlikely TikTok stars
0 comments