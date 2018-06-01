back

Tornado Alley covers over a dozen states from Texas to North Dakota

This infamous area is surprisingly popular to some. Welcome to Tornado Alley 🌪

06/01/2018 7:11 AM
  • 344.2k
  • 28

Earth

  1. What are the purposes of pine cones?

  2. 3 of the most beautiful waterfalls in the world

  3. Discover the biggest flower on Earth

  4. Svartifoss Waterfall, a stunning place in South Iceland

  5. Mount Roraima, a mountain surrounded by clouds

  6. 3 wonders found in Indonesia

18 comments

  • Dimeanruff D.
    10/21/2019 15:24

    DONT MOVE THERE

  • Yevhen Z.
    07/11/2018 14:46

    why not to build tornado resistant geodomes there from steel and concrete?

  • Lahcen M.
    06/29/2018 14:11

    Mo9ati3on

  • Jordan E.
    06/26/2018 08:24

    let’s go for a visit.

  • Rani R.
    06/24/2018 04:58

    Oh Jesus Christ help the people

  • Dipesh D.
    06/20/2018 01:42

    Ameging

  • Allahbux G.
    06/18/2018 04:08

    الله اڪبر

  • Patsy A.
    06/17/2018 07:17

    Scarey

  • Ekrem M.
    06/16/2018 22:03

    🇺🇸👋😀

  • Stanko S.
    06/06/2018 19:45

    😂😂😂

  • LA S.
    06/06/2018 04:18

    ok sheshe got

  • Benz A.
    06/04/2018 20:16

    Who feed yasuo

  • M D.
    06/02/2018 23:15

    We should take a trip in the spring sometime

  • Petros T.
    06/02/2018 15:13

    woooow!!!!

  • Boyan B.
    06/02/2018 13:42

    и продължават да строят дървени къщи :D

  • Angie F.
    06/01/2018 17:14

    jaccepte daller au texas finalement 🙋🏽‍♀️

  • Elly K.
    06/01/2018 11:58

    Vieve van Dalen daar gaan we dus in ieder geval nooit naar toe

  • Daniel P.
    06/01/2018 07:30

    And yet fuckin retarded rednecks keep rebuilding their houses and living here