Toys to recreate the horrors of war

The innocence of a child — and the horrors of war. Artist Brian McCarty is using toys to recreate the memories of kids who've seen their homes ravaged by war.
10 comments
Sanjita G.08/11/2018 07:38
Wow
Diana S.08/02/2018 16:38
Gee, maybe men should stop having WARS?
Zeinab M.07/31/2018 21:59
Iraq.Gaza.Lebanon.Palestine💪
أبو م.07/31/2018 20:41
9
Shahbaz H.07/31/2018 00:44
Not israel...thats Palestine
Libya L.07/29/2018 09:49
عندما تعلن الحرب لايؤخذ للاطفال راى وعندما تضع الحرب اوزارها يجد الاطفال انفسهم وقد خسروا كل شىء الاهل والررع والضرع والحجر تعبيرهم عن هذه الاحداث حقيقى وليس من الخيال لكن الطفولة امل اتخذت فى مخيلتها ولنفسها مسار المحبة والنمو والسلام.
Shenika P.07/28/2018 15:24
I have thought about this often
Barbara S.07/28/2018 00:39
I understand that the artist's intent is to raise awareness and that's a good thing. But the impact of resurrecting these dark memories in children with nothing but an art therapist? They would need the services of someone skilled in PTSD.
SantaCruz J.07/27/2018 17:56
Beautiful work, very creative.
Rory Y.07/27/2018 17:01
SOUNDS BORING