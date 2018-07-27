back

Toys to recreate the horrors of war

The innocence of a child — and the horrors of war. Artist Brian McCarty is using toys to recreate the memories of kids who've seen their homes ravaged by war.

07/27/2018 5:01 PM
10 comments

    Gee, maybe men should stop having WARS?

    Iraq.Gaza.Lebanon.Palestine💪

    Not israel...thats Palestine

    عندما تعلن الحرب لايؤخذ للاطفال راى وعندما تضع الحرب اوزارها يجد الاطفال انفسهم وقد خسروا كل شىء الاهل والررع والضرع والحجر تعبيرهم عن هذه الاحداث حقيقى وليس من الخيال لكن الطفولة امل اتخذت فى مخيلتها ولنفسها مسار المحبة والنمو والسلام.

    I have thought about this often

    I understand that the artist's intent is to raise awareness and that's a good thing. But the impact of resurrecting these dark memories in children with nothing but an art therapist? They would need the services of someone skilled in PTSD.

    Beautiful work, very creative.

