Trump's 200 days

His approval ratings are low, he is in political turmoil, but what has Trump accomplished during his first 200 days in office?
55 comments
Marina R.08/09/2017 18:48
Wish these things would contain all the pros and cons about the president/government/ect. Every one fights because they are fed garbage and one-sided arguements.
Brandon K.08/09/2017 18:10
Thanking Trump for these accomplishments when he played such a small role is like thanking the summer solstice for Game of Thrones being on
Alejandro C.08/09/2017 17:40
What a piece of dhit
Mrn T.08/09/2017 17:16
Trump is taking credit grom Obama, and we as americans are funding for the wall
Tom C.08/09/2017 16:25
Pure Bullsh--
Brenden J.08/09/2017 16:17
not many of those things are under trump, and many of those things especially the jobs are the results of obama's work.
Damien R.08/09/2017 16:12
Jolly Roger
Letishia B.08/09/2017 15:36
Now if he could only get off twitter and start speaking with a bit of sense.
Anthony W.08/09/2017 15:33
All he's doing is riding the wave of the foundation president Obama laid down. He didn't actually "DO" anything! He's trying to take credit for something he inherited. You Trump loves are a disgrace! 🙄🙄🙄
Jordan W.08/09/2017 15:30
Border apprehension started going down during Obama's time. The trend is just continuing. New jobs have nothing to do with the president and everything to do with people getting wiser and planning on more available jobs. He also hasn't done anything to ISIS. We dropped the MOAB on, basically, a parking lot. The only thing trump has done is signed a bunch of executive orders that mean nothing, and his failed travel ban. Which didn't protect us from anything because Saudi Arabia wasn't on the list. Stop giving him credit for things he hasn't done. Our country is more important than party loyalty. Doesn't it bother you that you only support things with an elephant stamped on it? It's so easy for those of us who have no loyalty to a party to see that both sides just agree with their own party for no reason other than its their party.
Miranda A.08/09/2017 15:26
Lol u guys r literally running obamas stats with trumps name on it... immigration has slowed enormously over the last decade so stfu
Zanetra J.08/09/2017 15:25
Hahahaha hahahaha 😂😂 😂😂 😂😂 😂😂 😂😂 😂😂 😂 Early Morning Laugh and people are like congrats, it's called sarcasm you idiots. All of this was done by the Obama administration, only thing Trump has done is play golf and whine.
Omar R.08/09/2017 15:24
How fake!
Damian R.08/09/2017 14:55
So, I would click on this. But some of these are false. I'm not a trump supporter by any means. But he HAS NOT BROUGHT A MILLION JOBS SINCE HIS ELECTION. HE HAS REALISTICALLY ONLY BROUGHT ABOUT 70,000 & that is straight from the bureau of labor. Those 1, Whatever million jobs has been a record streaking 82 months from November of 2010... lol that was obamas economy. Now, I'm NOT AN OBAMA supporter. I'm just a realist, I prefer truths, now lately all I see is slander from both sides. The ONLY thing I see and can approve about his policies, is the immigration ones because they are literally draining all of our resources and not just the ones from Mexico. The immigration system Ina whole is broken asf. But, in my honest opinion, of someone looking From the outside. This man is a walking contradiction, he preaches about things like companies moving jobs out the States ... but have you ever seen a Donald Trump tie? It's made in Taiwan. Sigh, 🤦🏻♂️
Joe K.08/09/2017 13:55
Trump is an embarrassment and is going down in history as a fail
Josette S.08/09/2017 13:24
He's literally done nothing it's just. It's just an affect of terrorizing people. Nothing has been done. The people are just trying to protect Obama's America. I really do hope nothing goes wrong, in terms of North Korea. He's playing with fire.
Helen W.08/09/2017 12:41
Obama's biggest claim to fame - he put boys in the bathroom with the girls
Candy W.08/09/2017 12:39
Zero.
Carlos A.08/09/2017 12:37
This is truly FAKE NEWS. 😂😭😂😭
Max S.08/09/2017 12:36
Do you expect so much change in just six months? Jeez, don't get libtard on us Brut.