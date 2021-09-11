back

Tuvalu minister adressess world leaders knee-deep in the sea

His country is sinking due to the sea level rise. So this minister gave a speech about the climate crisis knee-deep in the sea ...

11/09/2021 1:27 PM

3 comments

  • Sean K.
    5 hours

    3% growth lol

  • Jerrie S.
    19 hours

    The sea level is on the rise. Climate Change is very real. All you have to do is look at the weather here and around the world to see the affects. People should really open their eyes and pay attention to what we all need to do stop it. We have one world one human race we better take us!!

  • Danny D.
    a day

    https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=4411534128942767&id=100002586715420

