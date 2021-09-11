back
Tuvalu minister adressess world leaders knee-deep in the sea
His country is sinking due to the sea level rise. So this minister gave a speech about the climate crisis knee-deep in the sea ...
11/09/2021 1:27 PM
3 comments
Sean K.5 hours
3% growth lol
Jerrie S.19 hours
The sea level is on the rise. Climate Change is very real. All you have to do is look at the weather here and around the world to see the affects. People should really open their eyes and pay attention to what we all need to do stop it. We have one world one human race we better take us!!
Danny D.a day
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=4411534128942767&id=100002586715420