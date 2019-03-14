TV Stars Travel to U.S.-Mexico Border

America Ferrera led a delegation of Hollywood stars to the U.S.-Mexico border to shed light on what she calls a humanitarian crisis.
Anabell H.05/02/2019 18:15
Wow I had no idea she did this!! So wonderful to see!! There are still a few good people in the world 🌎
Randy C.03/29/2019 02:30
Go back and fix your own country,build the wall!!!!
Corene C.03/29/2019 02:13
Build that wall now.
Joe D.03/28/2019 20:41
She’s suppose to be representing America. Hasn’t anyone told her that?
Thomas A.03/27/2019 02:34
We have an invasion of Hollywood idiots!
Derek C.03/24/2019 18:22
Lol over 4,000 Americans have died at the hands of illegal immigrants in the past 2 years. 400 American die of heroin each week with 90% of that crossing the southern border. The just seized enough fentanyl to kill 2 million people. Over 90% comes across the southern border. We spend 130 billion in taxes on illegal immigrants who put nothing back into it. Yes we have a humanitarian crisis in America because of illegal immigrants.
Bob B.03/24/2019 18:11
We can't support the entire world
Brian A.03/20/2019 18:58
No we dont have any responsibility to them at all they can fix their own problems. Americans dont run to other countries we take up arms and fix the problem
Jay D.03/14/2019 21:08
Let in the 3rd world you become the 3rd world
Brut03/14/2019 16:47
Meanwhile... Trump is using some interesting sources for his intel about the border crisis.
Vaj K.03/14/2019 14:32
Paul Varino do you actually read instead of watch fake news on how many refugees or immigrants actaully move off of welfare quicker than non immigrants? Do you know statistically who receives welfare and stays on it longest??? Ignorance must be bliss.... ignorance fosters hates and hate turns into race wars which leads to racism. Please I implore you to do research before opening your uneducated mouth and attacking those that are already down ....
Paul V.03/14/2019 14:00
how many will sit back and collect welfare for the rest of their lives
Michael C.03/14/2019 12:04
Maybe it’s time to retire to Madrid, Spain.