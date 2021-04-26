back
Tyler Perry denounces hate at the Oscars
"I refuse to hate someone because they are Mexican or because they are Black or white, or LBGTQ." Tyler Perry used his Oscars speech to denounce hatred and bigotry.
04/26/2021 12:27 PM
Achmad D.16 minutes
Alex L.17 minutes
He says that but he’s all pro black lmao hypocrite
Louise D.22 minutes
Thankyou,so much
Boitumelo M.25 minutes
America ha a lot of issues we should understand
Cathy R.26 minutes
REFUSE HATE!!!!
Penny S.31 minutes
Wonderful speech Mr. Perry. You restored my faith in America. It’s so sad to hear all this talk about racism. I am Caucasian and grew up in a family that never ever talked about race or said anything derogatory about other people. And now that is all I hear about. They’re teaching our children racism in our schools and bringing back divisions in our races. They should play Dr. Kings “I had a Dream” speech once a week in our schools.
Cristian L.32 minutes
"I refuse to hate someone because they are Mexican or because they are Black or white, or LBGTQ." BRUT forgot to include he also mentioned he refused to hate POLICE OFFICERS! Why didn’t you include that on your headline??!
Tonytonya B.37 minutes
Thank God Tyler perry thank god
Margaret A.an hour
Yes, refuse hate. Thank you ❤
Lpmags S.an hour
Black lives matter
June T.2 hours
👍👍❣️
Teresa N.2 hours
I love this speech
Brenda M.2 hours
This was wonderful to see last night!
Haleem N.2 hours
Well...in reality...its Impossible...
Shakur A.2 hours
I hope the founding of this place can do the same. ❤
Marie-Madeleine M.2 hours
Thank you.
Rizwan B.2 hours
he mentioned everything except religion like islamophobia
Connie J.2 hours
Well said!
Wanda E.3 hours
😋
Halima S.3 hours
Ameen