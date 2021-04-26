back

Tyler Perry denounces hate at the Oscars

"I refuse to hate someone because they are Mexican or because they are Black or white, or LBGTQ." Tyler Perry used his Oscars speech to denounce hatred and bigotry.

04/26/2021 12:27 PM
28 comments

  • Achmad D.
    16 minutes

    QLGHDTV++

  • Alex L.
    17 minutes

    He says that but he’s all pro black lmao hypocrite

  • Louise D.
    22 minutes

    Thankyou,so much

  • Boitumelo M.
    25 minutes

    America ha a lot of issues we should understand

  • Cathy R.
    26 minutes

    REFUSE HATE!!!!

  • Penny S.
    31 minutes

    Wonderful speech Mr. Perry. You restored my faith in America. It’s so sad to hear all this talk about racism. I am Caucasian and grew up in a family that never ever talked about race or said anything derogatory about other people. And now that is all I hear about. They’re teaching our children racism in our schools and bringing back divisions in our races. They should play Dr. Kings “I had a Dream” speech once a week in our schools.

  • Cristian L.
    32 minutes

    "I refuse to hate someone because they are Mexican or because they are Black or white, or LBGTQ." BRUT forgot to include he also mentioned he refused to hate POLICE OFFICERS! Why didn’t you include that on your headline??!

  • Tonytonya B.
    37 minutes

    Thank God Tyler perry thank god

  • Margaret A.
    an hour

    Yes, refuse hate. Thank you ❤

  • Lpmags S.
    an hour

    Black lives matter

  • June T.
    2 hours

    👍👍❣️

  • Teresa N.
    2 hours

    I love this speech

  • Brenda M.
    2 hours

    This was wonderful to see last night!

  • Haleem N.
    2 hours

    Well...in reality...its Impossible...

  • Shakur A.
    2 hours

    I hope the founding of this place can do the same. ❤

  • Marie-Madeleine M.
    2 hours

    Thank you.

  • Rizwan B.
    2 hours

    he mentioned everything except religion like islamophobia

  • Connie J.
    2 hours

    Well said!

  • Wanda E.
    3 hours

    😋

  • Halima S.
    3 hours

    Ameen

