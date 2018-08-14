back
U.S. Could Have Its First Transgender Governor 🏳️🌈
Her church recommended an exorcism when she felt like a girl as a child. Now, Christine Hallquist is openly transgender and on the verge of becoming the first trans governor in U.S. history. 🏳️🌈
08/14/2018 9:01 PM
- 176.3k
- 497
- 76
51 comments
Ghazia B.08/31/2018 10:56
You are crazy and stupid
كوثر ك.08/30/2018 15:15
معك حقcipto Cipto Prastya
ابو ه.08/29/2018 14:31
راجل.ولا.عجوز
ßāđ ß.08/29/2018 01:11
@ [0000:]
Karim B.08/28/2018 17:56
جیبوھالی
أكرم ا.08/27/2018 15:19
Afg6hjiggvgiwghinhfvbjovvccbAktvgcc jjh
Barida F.08/27/2018 00:02
a9am balah imghad
Nassim A.08/26/2018 10:23
Who can tell me that in 50yers of pedophilia will be normalized .a father who wants to marry his 14 yer old daughter. If people like that happen to power
Cœur B.08/24/2018 21:53
الله يحفضج الله يستر
Anjina M.08/23/2018 04:20
I hope u best 😊😊😊 its a new step 💪 💪 💪
Jaybee C.08/19/2018 09:47
I thought it was Thor in a body of hulk
Rabeb H.08/19/2018 00:55
like 👍😂😂
Cipto P.08/18/2018 17:13
We support you. No matter what orientation Sex you, the important thing is the result of the real ❤❤❤
Geufrachi F.08/18/2018 10:10
He's/ she's wasting our oxygen
Gaethan P.08/18/2018 05:33
Or my God ! 😱
Derek E.08/18/2018 04:59
he is a sick man who should be seeking help, to accept genetics, not running for any office, anywhere.
Karen Y.08/18/2018 02:12
Falta q llegue uno , o una a presidente . Pero como ya vamos en las ultimas, esperemos
Afifa F.08/17/2018 21:35
I hope this is not a publicity stunt.
Shahul C.08/17/2018 10:06
Thats just a dude with a wig.
Hocine M.08/17/2018 07:29
Progressive in the wrong way the world is dying and people are playing make believe with themselves sad just sad guess that's 1st world problems