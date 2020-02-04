back

U.S. vs. South Korea on COVID-19 pandemic

The coronavirus was discovered in South Korea and the United States on the same day. These are the different measures each country took to contain the outbreak.

04/02/2020 12:03 PM
    U.S. vs. South Korea on COVID-19 pandemic

2 comments

  • Daniel F.
    38 minutes

    A political vidio exploiting the situation. I can do the same thing while President Trump was forming a Covid 19 task force in JANUARY Dems were still focusing on impeachment. In early February the Mayor of New York plenty of video saying it was low risk go about your lives go to restaurants etc. The video doent show how Trump stop flights from China Total BS video

  • Gwenda C.
    an hour

    There are no words