USA: Bryce Canyon National Park is huge natural amphitheater

This is Thor's Hammer, one of the many hoodoos at Bryce Canyon National Park, USA. 🇺🇸

10/14/2018 10:01 AMupdated: 06/19/2019 9:31 AM
  • 272.7k
  • 26

Earth

12 comments

  • Ronald G.
    10/27/2018 14:11

    ganda 😍

  • Khan M.
    10/26/2018 21:48

    Wow amazing place

  • Michael G.
    10/16/2018 18:28

    Should really do a video on Fly Geyser... (Don't forget to mention it's on private land, so you can't just go visit...) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ywGR4KwLecE

  • Delana H.
    10/15/2018 21:05

    lego

  • Tarma T.
    10/15/2018 07:31

    Hope Trump won't hear about that place, or he messes it up like Bears Ears & the Grand Staircase-Escalante, for his endkless ignorance and greed.

  • Stewart S.
    10/15/2018 07:31

    Looks rather phalic

  • Alexandre B.
    10/15/2018 06:01

    on y retourne?

  • Peggy D.
    10/14/2018 21:51

    I just learned what hoodoo means😁

  • Kerie W.
    10/14/2018 20:16

    I've been there

  • Alfred G.
    10/14/2018 18:13

    It is hard to convince people that those pinnacles are known as hoodoos, but every old timer I know has called them that, including this old timer.

  • Manuel P.
    10/14/2018 11:38

    Frikis Simpson!!! La roca del carroza

  • Lillian V.
    10/14/2018 10:40

    when I come visit you, we will visit this!!ROADTRIP