USPS delays put lives at risk

5 comments
Hachimou M.8 hours
super cool cette video <3
Stormy M.10 hours
the problem is the Post Master General is a big donator to Trump & he is purposely sabotaging the P.O. to help who is his candidate? is that what's really going on? why are we just now having these major P.O. issues? current prez disses P.O.=alluvasudden the P.O. ain't working too good, verge of crisis. it's my totally simplistic view as a way outsider looking on. is there something else?
Aris O.18 hours
Is the problem at the post office or is the company sending it late.. It happens.. Be safe and take care
Joanne L.19 hours
This is reckless and frightening
Edward P.19 hours
That's what absentee ballots are for,mail in ballots are for democrats to cheat