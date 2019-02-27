back
Venezuelans Plead For Humanitarian Aid
Venezuelans are pleading for humanitarian aid that's being blocked from entering the country. They tried to take matters into their own hands — which resulted in a deadly clash with government forces at the Colombia border.
02/27/2019 8:01 PMupdated: 02/28/2019 4:33 PM
- 22.9k
- 75
- 21
14 comments
Celia G.02/28/2019 22:56
I.
Hammer Q.02/28/2019 17:07
This is true. I'm Venezuelan I can confirm it.
Brut02/28/2019 16:47
A photo from earlier this month shows blockades that prevented aid from reaching Venezuela, illustrating the worsening crisis.
John M.02/28/2019 16:22
All I see is greed.
Vincent J.02/28/2019 12:27
DEMAND 😤 GO HOME
Kimber C.02/28/2019 09:21
Buuuulllshit.
Farid A.02/28/2019 08:08
Brut you are running some BS propaganda on your page. why don't you mention the fact that the shortages of supplies occurred due to the sanctions placed on Venezuela by the US. why don't you mention how the bank of England robbed billions in gold from the Venezuelan people. the biggest lie you are trying to portray is that the government of Venezuela is blocking all Aid coming into the country. It couldn't be further from the truth, Russia sent 300 tons of mostly medicine to Venezuela. The red cross and UN have also sent aid to the country and are helping Venezuelans on the ground. It is only US aid the government of Venezuela refuses to accept. venezuela has the largest oil reserves in the world, it even surpasses Saudi Arabia. First comes regime change then comes plundering the countries resources with a side of good old American freedom.
Meaghen K.02/28/2019 04:35
This is heart breaking. These r human beings why can't we just treat each other w respect
Mahad H.02/28/2019 03:57
Bulshit. Another American CIA campaign to overthrow a government
Baldatun T.02/27/2019 23:24
Palestine is worse by israel,russia,usa,assad made suriah worse,it s the first time venezuela in crisis
Larry P.02/27/2019 22:24
That was a political movement in a humanitarian disguise to take over the actual goverment. If they want to get aid in to the country they can do it by regular means (ONU, red cross, etc.). Venezuela has economic problems, everybody knows it, and every country in latin america has it too, but these people are obssesed with overthrone Maduro. There are other things mixed in this problem, but in the essence this is what happens.
Rupi R.02/27/2019 21:17
Terribly sad
Josie C.02/27/2019 20:35
😈😈😈😈😈😈😈☠☠☠☠
Ben B.02/27/2019 20:26
The tentacles of the elitist capitalist fascists have spread to Venezuela