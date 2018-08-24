Verizon Chokes Service For Firefighters Battling Wildfires

Wanting more money, Verizon throttled the data service of these California firefighters — who were battling the biggest wildfire in state history.
Matt A.08/30/2018 16:05
A greedy corporation?! Big surprise.
Dane B.08/28/2018 12:45
How is this not illegal? Verizon is deliberately throttling the connection of people who could save lives by getting information out quickly. By throttling it, they’re directly responsible for any injuries and deaths that occur afterwards in this instance, in my opinion.
M N.08/27/2018 16:52
Vickey L.08/26/2018 05:15
Bring back Net Neutrality.
Lucy L.08/25/2018 21:23
this sucks...when we get rid of pos-trump can we please fix this?
Fajaryanto S.08/25/2018 04:42
The country is a total capitalism apocalypso, especially now. What do you expect?
Ash R.08/25/2018 03:47
The "customer service error" was them not realizing how much bad press they'd get over this. They probably thought the fire department would just pay up and stay quiet.
Debra D.08/25/2018 03:31
This is what happen when we don't have net neutrality. Thank tRUMP the lowest form of life.
Carie D.08/25/2018 03:21
Trump wants us all dead and he will try anything
Lyn P.08/25/2018 02:46
Why Verizon???
Paula A.08/24/2018 23:34
Well, if people die because of their greed then let them be sued. And blood on their hands.
Amanda L.08/24/2018 23:32
Emergency situation with thousands affected, priority should have been set for the first responders, period. Even if it’s a few seconds, it could help to save lives/items during these times.
Nevin S.08/24/2018 23:32
they're part of the deep state web
Antonio B.08/24/2018 23:21
Preste Atenção nisso! É o quee querem fazer no Brasil! Paulo Vacari
Tim L.08/24/2018 22:51
Trump's administration is to blame.