Vietnam: the Elephant Racing Festival draws critics
Elephants playing soccer, racing or swimming. These performances are part of a controversial festival in Vietnam. Several NGOs are now speaking out against these practices.
03/15/2019 3:59 PM
Monir Z.04/03/2019 15:08
Lisa B.04/03/2019 14:55
Shared
Nico D.03/31/2019 23:50
Oh just like hitting a horse in a race to go faster? I see no difference...
Florence N.03/31/2019 00:56
POOR Animal 😱😪😪
ကုိ က.03/30/2019 18:59
Marich S.03/29/2019 04:22
om Gajannaye namah
Humphrey W.03/28/2019 18:04
Not fair at all
Awisi S.03/28/2019 07:49
So what happens to animal imprisonment called Zoo business.
Awisi S.03/28/2019 07:39
What fishing games. Don't the hooks injure the fish
မာယာ ခ.03/27/2019 00:30
Marilou P.03/26/2019 22:21
STOP ABUSE! YEAH BOYCOTT GO TO JAIL
Ismael C.03/25/2019 22:26
Tengo que asistir a esa shet...
Luis C.03/25/2019 13:10
Porlomenos no se extinguiran los elefantes por k ahy lo domesticaro. En africa los matan por sus Cuernon de marfil
Chantelle D.03/25/2019 09:48
Help the animals and teach the humans compassion
Yangchen C.03/25/2019 06:44
No compassion to animals...rudless peoples
Elizabeth S.03/25/2019 04:42
I hate people that hurt Animals....😡😡😡😡😡
Lisa G.03/25/2019 04:31
Omg STOP STOP STOP these poor elephants
Bekhtiyar K.03/24/2019 19:03
Sudarsan B.03/24/2019 15:21
Just stop horse racing in world then talk about elephant
Marina D.03/24/2019 03:57
But you still go to the zoo? You still go to the circus 🙄 and those are ok?