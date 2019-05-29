Vietnam: This 99-year-old woman is resisting the authorities

Her house has already been torn down, but this 99-year-old woman still refuses to leave her property, standing up to Vietnam's coal rush.
75 comments
Livia M.06/01/2019 03:41
Doamne ajuta
Prem K.06/01/2019 03:19
Ama
Nirmal N.06/01/2019 02:54
Waheguru Ji
Hamza A.06/01/2019 00:20
99 really?
Shirline G.05/31/2019 23:53
Have Mercy on her
Shanti G.05/31/2019 23:38
Lovely mom
Kadiatu M.05/31/2019 22:40
I respect u Ma..Stand up for your right
Joy R.05/31/2019 22:37
Where can she go at her age....99yo
Hamad A.05/31/2019 21:59
ye sun lo
Hakan O.05/31/2019 21:38
Maşallah Allah şifa versin inşallah amin 🤲🤲🤲🤲🤲🤲🤲🤲🤲🤲🤲
Ash N.05/31/2019 21:01
God bless you maa
Soh N.05/31/2019 20:27
Granny- super- glue
John C.05/31/2019 18:26
I guess there is a market for trumps coal
Sairul N.05/31/2019 18:19
God bless u
Domina B.05/31/2019 16:14
Uzee noma!
Renu R.05/31/2019 15:35
😲😲😲
Gambira G.05/31/2019 15:30
अामा को शब्दा नै कस्तो मेरो अामा त हुनुहुना अामालाई कोटि कोटि नमन
မိုးေကာင္းကင္05/31/2019 13:47
fri မဂၤလာပါ
Sunita T.05/31/2019 13:25
ama
Princess B.05/31/2019 12:59
Hearts touching