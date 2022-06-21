Villagers in Cambodia caught what researchers believe to be the biggest freshwater fish ever recorded.
Kind of makes you wonder what else could be out there …
You will like also
Villagers in Cambodia caught what researchers believe to be the biggest freshwater fish ever recorded.
Kind of makes you wonder what else could be out there …
What to do if you encounter a bear
The first rule is: never run away... 🐻 Here's what you should do if you encounter a bear.
The rare and elusive sharks that live for hundreds of years
This shark may have be roaming the ocean for about 500 years... Meet the Greenland shark, the oldest vertebrate known to man.
This gecko with huge eyes lives in the Namib Desert
This little gecko has translucent skin to camouflage, webbed feet to run on sand, and massively oversized eyes. 👀 Meet the Pachydactylus rangei.
Crocodilians have a surprising maternal instinct
They may have a reputation of being bloodthirsty animals, but crocodiles are actually loving mothers. 🐊💕
How did the great auk go extinct?
There used to be millions of these birds in Canada, in France, and even in Florida. But that was before humans got involved...
Why shouldn’t we kill spiders?
Don't be afraid — these spiders can help capture potentially dangerous insects already in our homes. 🕷️ (Via Brut nature)
What Jurassic Park got wrong about dinosaurs
Standing still wouldn't have saved you from a T. rex. A paleontologist on five things Jurassic Park got wrong about dinosaurs.
The false killer whale, a little-known cetacean
Some mistake them for killer whales, or maybe even dolphins, but it isn't either. Meet the false killer whale.
Meet Delle the robot dolphin
Delle the dolphin can mimic a human's actions perfectly. But that's not the only extraordinary thing about it ...