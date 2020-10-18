back

Viral arts project stitches Donald Trump's presidency

The President tweets it, then she stitches it – and asks others to do the same. Meet the artist behind the Tiny Pricks project.

10/18/2020 4:01 PM

And even more

  1. 4:16

    High school students protest for mask mandate

  2. 3:12

    13-year-old activist has a message for the president

  3. 3:49

    Viral arts project stitches Donald Trump's presidency

  4. 3:19

    The Legacy of the 1968 Olympics Black Power Salute

  5. 3:24

    TBT: Martin Luther King on riots

  6. 3:00

    George Floyd's brother makes emotional plea to lawmakers

14 comments

  • Lisa S.
    2 days

    how brilliant is this?

  • Trish F.
    2 days

    Think about the destruction of this president in the United States! It is obvious to the world 🌎 that trump doesn’t take the COVID 19 Pandemic seriously nor the lives of the American people! 214,081 DEAD 💀 thanks to Trumps INCOMPETENCE: He is cheered at the Rose Garden and NJ fundraiser super spreader events. Continues to have events at White House endangering his own supporters! All for a photo op! Disgusting!

  • James D.
    2 days

    Should stich Trump to a carpet.

  • Jim G.
    3 days

    More fake news

  • Judy H.
    3 days

    Oh yes,they are! I should know!

  • Virgilio C.
    3 days

    Nothing is as stupid as a raciest Republican..

  • Christopher S.
    3 days

    What I don’t understand is how people can believe anything he says. They cannot be that stupid and brainwashed but I guess they are.

  • Richard J.
    3 days

    I Find this Hilarious, as His Transparency, has been 'In Full View' for Everyone to SEE ! Would I want to Emulate Such an Individual ??? NO !

  • Sherry P.
    3 days

    Trump's the Antichrist people

  • Frank M.
    3 days

    He lies about what he said ten minutes ago...

  • Christopher S.
    3 days

    I know something he can kiss.

  • Marianne P.
    3 days

    Big fat kiss🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮

  • Bonnie K.
    3 days

    So sick to put his words on fabric that will last for generations long after so many people steal dieing from the virus he refused to even recognize.

  • Diana B.
    3 days

    All welcome to join www.tinypricksproject.com

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.