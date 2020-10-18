back
Viral arts project stitches Donald Trump's presidency
The President tweets it, then she stitches it – and asks others to do the same. Meet the artist behind the Tiny Pricks project.
10/18/2020 4:01 PM
- 4:16
14 comments
Lisa S.2 days
how brilliant is this?
Trish F.2 days
Think about the destruction of this president in the United States! It is obvious to the world 🌎 that trump doesn’t take the COVID 19 Pandemic seriously nor the lives of the American people! 214,081 DEAD 💀 thanks to Trumps INCOMPETENCE: He is cheered at the Rose Garden and NJ fundraiser super spreader events. Continues to have events at White House endangering his own supporters! All for a photo op! Disgusting!
James D.2 days
Should stich Trump to a carpet.
Jim G.3 days
More fake news
Judy H.3 days
Oh yes,they are! I should know!
Virgilio C.3 days
Nothing is as stupid as a raciest Republican..
Christopher S.3 days
What I don’t understand is how people can believe anything he says. They cannot be that stupid and brainwashed but I guess they are.
Richard J.3 days
I Find this Hilarious, as His Transparency, has been 'In Full View' for Everyone to SEE ! Would I want to Emulate Such an Individual ??? NO !
Sherry P.3 days
Trump's the Antichrist people
Frank M.3 days
He lies about what he said ten minutes ago...
Christopher S.3 days
I know something he can kiss.
Marianne P.3 days
Big fat kiss🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮
Bonnie K.3 days
So sick to put his words on fabric that will last for generations long after so many people steal dieing from the virus he refused to even recognize.
Diana B.3 days
All welcome to join www.tinypricksproject.com