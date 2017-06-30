Voter fraud in the US

Is voter fraud really a problem in the US? Trump seems to think so but...
Salvador D.07/01/2017 19:51
The republican party is the one suppresing the votes of African Americans and latinos everyday. Here in Texas 1 out 3 people are hispanic eligible to vote but cant because everytime we try to they come out with some bullshit.....thats how they keep the power away from it citizens. Little by little the democratic party is taking the big cities such as houston, el paso, austin , dallas, laredo , rgv, etc....
Leland H.07/01/2017 19:46
We need to make sure the voting system is not connected to the Internet in any way shape or form. It's clear that nothing is secure, and it seems to be impossible to make it impregnable.
Brad H.07/01/2017 19:32
Leaders that make decisions based on urban myths are not good. I repeat. Not good.
Lisa L.07/01/2017 17:42
there is no voter fraud that has any impact on an election. Unlike the Russians that had a real impact on the election.
Kendra C.07/01/2017 16:07
Voter corruption has been a civil rights issue. Not the way 45 wants to claim.
Wes S.07/01/2017 16:03
VOTER ID LAWS PROTECT FROM VOTER FRAUD LOL
Carmen T.07/01/2017 14:55
If he wants a re-do, we can all go to the polls again and kick his ass our of office for sure
Andre P.07/01/2017 14:49
Knowing the corrupt pig is up to no good is more important than ever for the states to refuse to hand over the voter registration info to the pig's panel. What good could possibly come out of this new threat? I suspect the pig has been instructed by Russia to get this info so election outcomes can be manipulated and sow discord undermining US democracy even further. If your state comply then MOBILIZE !!!
Adam M.07/01/2017 14:33
Trumps just making this story up to distract us from the Russian connections he has. That's what he'll do, he'll make up all kinds of BS stories as a distraction.
Steve W.07/01/2017 14:29
i love it, they spend almost a full year telling us the russians influenced the election and trump only won because of them, then he turns around and launches an investigation into it and they try to tear him up for it. lmao hypocrisy at all levels i guess
Nancy R.07/01/2017 14:04
if they have nothing to hide, why not let those voters inforamtion be investigated. I THINK WE SHOULD PULL FEDERAL FUNDING FROM STATES THAT REFUSE TO OBEY THIS INVESTIGATION. WHAT ARE THEY HIDING.
Max K.07/01/2017 13:24
Pennsylvania better not pass my info to this bafoon. Maybe he should look into voter suppression instead.....
Chris L.07/01/2017 11:39
I take my license every time I vote. And I am never a straight ticket voter
Alek C.07/01/2017 11:31
The only voter fraud is within the house itself. There is video of them going around and hitting each other's buttons to submit votes for their own candidates. We gotta stop fighting with each other and create some middle ground where we can live peacefully. If you were to stop and have a real conversation with any republican or democrat, you would be amazed by how intelligent they can be. We understand nuance. We understand the world is not black and white, but innumerable shades of gray. We understand that our policies are flawed, but there is no perfect Bill or law. We are just doing what we think is best for the future. The problem we run into is that the vocal minority of both parties are the ones that kinda lead the discussion on these articles, and that minority are the hate mongers that thrive off the conflict. And if I do say so myself, they are usually the less intelligent. It's not about the facts, it's about pissing off the snowflakes, or pissing off the racists. If you take a deep breath and realize that those assholes are not representative of their parties, then we can begin to move foreword to try and communicate properly, and come to some kind of agreement.
Josh B.07/01/2017 10:41
If voter ID is suppressing votes of certain groups, then stricter gun laws are suppressing the ability of those same citizens to purchase a gun.
Jon M.07/01/2017 10:33
There's dead people that voted more than I have.
Andy H.07/01/2017 08:24
yes it is
Sarena L.07/01/2017 06:01
It's funny that he can talk about voter fraud when his daughter is actually registered to vote in two different states which is illegal.
James B.07/01/2017 05:36
Trump is trying to access the voting system. The voter fraud is going to happen and trump and Republican party will be the ones who are in the middle of it so their agenda is to keep America under the same tax system of taking from the middle-class and poor to pat the rich pockets.
Kapeli P.07/01/2017 04:58
Did the Russian involved in our election?