Waacking: Making people see the music

"Waacking is singing with your body." Born in gay clubs of the disco era, this dance form has empowered generations of LGBTQ+ dancers... and beyond. Performer Princess Lockerooo tells us about the legacy she's striving to preserve.

07/26/2020 5:59 PM
Arte - il est temps

6 comments

  • Nick L.
    18 minutes

    Amazing. Loved watching this, i learned so much!!

  • Peaches R.
    25 minutes

    Glam.

  • Norma B.
    44 minutes

    That dress 😍😍😍.!!!im loving all this !!

  • Samara C.
    an hour

    Thank you!

  • Karen L.
    2 hours

    She's wonderful!

  • Brut
    2 days

    Learn more about 's workshops here: https://www.princesslockerooo.com/