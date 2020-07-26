back
Waacking: Making people see the music
"Waacking is singing with your body." Born in gay clubs of the disco era, this dance form has empowered generations of LGBTQ+ dancers... and beyond. Performer Princess Lockerooo tells us about the legacy she's striving to preserve.
07/26/2020 5:59 PM
6 comments
Nick L.18 minutes
Amazing. Loved watching this, i learned so much!!
Peaches R.25 minutes
Glam.
Norma B.44 minutes
That dress 😍😍😍.!!!im loving all this !!
Samara C.an hour
Thank you!
Karen L.2 hours
She's wonderful!
Brut2 days
Learn more about 's workshops here: https://www.princesslockerooo.com/