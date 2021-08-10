back
We’re killing sharks faster than they can reproduce
Every year, humans kill millions of sharks for their fins, cartilage, and meat – and the U.S. is a major contributor. Here’s why...
10/08/2021 4:58 PM
- New
And even more
- 3:12
We’re killing sharks faster than they can reproduce
- 3:01
'Fat Bear Week' celebrates the best of the bears
- 3:52
The farmer using cows as a way to reverse climate change
- 3:12
This grandma-grandson hand drum duo are taking the internet by storm
- 3:52
How climate change is driving polar bears to extinction
- 3:19
This young botanist with autism is a fan favorite on TikTok
3 comments
Maxine B.37 minutes
This is so sad
Niranjan O.an hour
Ah China. The cancer to the entire world which there no cure and the biggest exporter of Virus. Probably blasting it with Radiation should work. If you know what I mean.☢️☢️☢️☢️💣💣💣
Brut2 hours
Check out more work by the organization here: https://oceansasia.org/